The Florida Panthers acquired forward Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, parting with Florida's own 2026 first-round pick, Tampa Bay's 2026 first-rounder previously acquired from Seattle, a 2027 second-round pick and a top-10 protected 2029 first-round pick. The trade reunites Brady with his older brother Matthew, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and Panthers alternate captain, in the same locker room for the first time in their professional careers.

GM Bill Zito did not soften the scale of what Florida had just done. "Brady is a dynamic competitor and one of the most physical and relentless forwards in the league. A proven leader and exactly the type of player we want in our locker room, he strives to make everyone around him better both on and off the ice. We're thrilled to welcome Brady to South Florida to join our group as we continue our pursuit of championship hockey."

Why the Panthers Made the Move After Missing the Playoffs

Florida missed the playoffs in 2025-26, ending a run that had taken them to the Stanley Cup Final in three of the previous four seasons and produced back-to-back championships. The roster remains stacked with talent, and Zito's response to the disappointing season was to push further into win-now mode rather than retool. Tkachuk, 26, has two years remaining on his contract at $8.2 million annually, a deal already considered excellent value given the league's rising salary cap.

He posted 22 goals and 37 assists in 60 games during an injury-affected 2025-26 season in Ottawa, and remains regarded as one of the most disruptive two-way forwards in the league, both for his offensive production and his defensive presence at five-on-five.

What the Tkachuk Brothers Bring to Florida

Reports from The Athletic and the Ottawa Sun indicate Tkachuk had told the Senators he had no intention of re-signing once his contract expired, prompting GM Steve Staios to move now rather than risk losing him for less later. Tkachuk's no-move clause limited his destination to four teams: Florida, Vegas, Carolina and Minnesota. He chose Florida.

The brothers, sons of former NHL forward Keith Tkachuk, give Paul Maurice a top six that includes Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett alongside two of the league's most physical and agitating forwards. Florida's goaltending situation remains unresolved heading into the draft, but the forward group now looks as deep as any in the league.