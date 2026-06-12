NHL trade rumors are getting heated up as Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski, and Darnell Nurse continue to generate discussion across the league. Since several teams are looking at roster moves before the new season, more speculation is bubbling up around some of hockey's biggest names. Some recent reports from NHL insiders have added little twists to these situations, while all that uncertainty about where anyone might actually land, and what each team is planning to attract attention to the situation. No deals have been finalized, but the newest developments are turning into a major headline talking point everywhere in the NHL.

Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors Continue to Expand Across the NHL

The latest updates surrounding Dylan Larkin still make it feel like his trade request is one of the most significant stories in the NHL right now. And according to Pierre LeBrun, from The Athletic, the conversations between Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson, and Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman are continuing in a respectful way, as both are trying to work through the whole situation without making it messy.

Earlier reports indicated that Larkin submitted a preferred list of destinations that included the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers. However, LeBrun reported that Yzerman requested some extra options, and Brisson was reportedly open to broadening that list to some extent. The reason seems almost obvious, Larkin's draw goes beyond just those clubs.

LeBrun said that a few teams that weren't originally on the list have reached out to Detroit about the star forward. Included in that group are the Dallas Stars and Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman also threw out the Tampa Bay Lightning as a possible destination. He added that teams like the Wild and Panthers, might have already checked the trade possibilities with the Red Wings as the chatter keeps building around Larkin's future.

Why Are Zach Werenski and Darnell Nurse Drawing Trade Interest?

While Larkin remains the headline attraction, Pierre LeBrun also addressed some growing questions around Zach Werenski. The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman shares a close friendship with Larkin, which has left some observers wondering if he could eventually consider a similar path if his team struggles to become a playoff contender.

LeBrun stressed that there's right now no sign that Werenski wants out of Columbus. Still, he didn't fully dismiss the possibility of future uncertainty, if the Blue Jackets don't make real meaningful progress.

Elsewhere, Darnell Nurse has become another big name in that rumor. Sportsnet recently reported that the Edmonton Oilers defenseman submitted a trade request, and gave management a shorter list of preferred destinations. Edmonton Journal writer Kurt Leavins claimed that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings are being tied to Nurse, while Jim Matheson floated the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks could also be potential fits.

Larkin is still the biggest name on the trade market, while the feature for Werenski and Nurse is going to keep drawing attention all the way through the offseason.