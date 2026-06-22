Dylan Larkin continues to dominate NHL trade discussions as uncertainty surrounding his future with the Detroit Red Wings grows. He has been a longtime captain, but also one of those most discussed names from the offseason, and recent developments have only added to the speculation. After multiple reports started connecting Larkin to possible contenders, things shifted again when NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a pretty notable update about what Detroit might be planning. Nothing is set in stone, of course, but the newest comments make it sound like the Red Wings could be gearing up for a big shift tied to one of the most important players in franchise history.

Elliotte Friedman Believes Detroit Red Wings Could Move On From Dylan Larkin

The talk around Larkin seemed to pick up again after some fresh momentum, after Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned all of it on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Friedman said, "I think they're going to trade him. I think [Steve] Yzerman looks at it like we have to move on, can't bring him back, have to move on.”

And those comments represent one of the strongest public assessments yet about Larkin's future in Detroit. Before this, there was this lingering idea that Larkin and general manager Steve Yzerman could land on common ground and keep going together into next season. But Friedman's comments make it sound like a trade might be seen as the more likely route now.

If something gets done, it would close the long-running era for the 29-year-old center. Detroit drafted Larkin in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft, and for all 12 seasons of his NHL career, he stayed with his hometown team, becoming the public face of the franchise during a lot of its rebuilding stretch.

Minnesota Wild Among Teams Linked To Dylan Larkin As Trade Interest Grows

Despite Larkin's own success, the overall team results have been kinda hard to nail down. The Red Wings have, apparently made the playoffs just once in their NHL run and they're still stuck in that long, long postseason drought.

There's been some League speculation that Larkin wanting to chase a Stanley Cup has turned into a big piece of what's going on. After he helped Team USA grab gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the veteran center reportedly gained an even greater appreciation for meaningful games played under championship pressure.

Some teams are still tied into the trade rumors, and the Minnesota Wild keep showing up as a likely stop. Minnesota has good stuff in the pipeline, including a well-regarded prospect, Danila Yurov and also future first-round draft picks. That sort of package could make sense for Steve Yzerman if talks end up moving forward, even if it feels a little up in the air right now.

For now, no trade is done. But after Friedman's latest comments, the league conversation seems to be sliding away from the question of whether Dylan Larkin will be moved and more toward what the Detroit Red Wings could receive back in return.