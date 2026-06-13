Dylan Larkin remains one of the bigger names in NHL trade rumors, and the latest developments have only intensified the conversation. After spending his whole career with the Detroit Red Wings, the veteran center now seems to be right in the middle of speculation as multiple teams explore a potential move. Out of all those clubs, the Florida Panthers look like they might be pushing early, or at least edging closer to the idea. While contenders are trying to tighten up their rosters, and Detroit is also weighing its next move, the Larkin situation is turning into one of the NHL's most closely watched offseason storylines.

Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors Gain Momentum After Florida Panthers Submit Offer

The Florida Panthers have emerged as one of the more serious teams that are connected to Dylan Larkin. Reportedly, as per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on The Fan Hockey Show, the Panthers have already submitted a trade offer for the Detroit Red Wings captain, even if the specifics of that proposal have not really been shared.

Florida's interest comes as little surprise. The Panthers grabbed back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, before a kinda disappointing 2025-26 season wrapped up without a playoff appearance. Adding a player like Larkin could help speed up their return to contender status.

However, getting the deal done won't be all that simple. Larkin is signed through the 2030-31 season, with an annual cap hit of $8.7 million, so Florida would have to carefully juggle its salary structure. Even with that challenge The Fourth Period reported that the Panthers could maybe form a package around their ninth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft along with additional assets.

Which Teams Are Still in the Race for Dylan Larkin

One of the reasons Florida stays firmly in the conversation is Larkin's reported interest in the organization. At first, the early reports said he only came with a limited list of teams, but then NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported, "Trade talks involving Detroit Red Wings centre Dylan Larkin are picking up, and it appears at least one offer is already on the table for the Wings captain."

Pagnotta also said that Florida, Vegas and Minnesota remain in Larkin's preferred roster. At the same time, other teams keep monitoring the whole situation as the trade market develops. Dallas plus Utah have been linked to the veteran center, while Minnesota as well as Vegas still look like sensible options because they both need that top-line talent.

Florida has already taken the first step, by reportedly sending in an offer, but the competition for Larkin might not be done yet. With Vegas, Minnesota, and a few other clubs still connected to the veteran center, Detroit is expected to receive plenty of interest before anything gets settled. Whether the Red Wings decide to move their captain remains uncertain, but the Dylan Larkin trade talks are quickly turning into one of the NHL's biggest off-season stories.