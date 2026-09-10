Dylan Larkin's future with the Detroit Red Wings remains uncertain as the team gets closer to the start of training camp. Larkin requested a trade in June, but the 30-year-old center remains in Detroit with his future still unclear. Now, as per a recent report, Larkin is not taking part in the Red Wings' captain's practices this week and still wants to be traded to the Minnesota Wild. Detroit is also searching for a new general manager, adding another complication to a trade situation that remains unresolved since June.

Why Could Dylan Larkin Still Be Traded Before Training Camp?

NHL analyst Lyle Richardson recently included Larkin among five players who could still be traded before training camps begin. Richardson noted that Larkin's situation has remained in limbo since his trade request became public in June.

Larkin initially had three teams on his preferred list: the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. Dallas has also been mentioned as a possible destination. Richardson reported that Minnesota was Larkin's preferred choice, but the Wild and other teams have had trouble fitting his contract into their salary cap.

Richardson also pointed out that Larkin's $8.7 million annual cap hit is a major part of the problem. He believes expanding his trade list could give Detroit more options, especially once the Red Wings hire a new GM.

Does Dylan Larkin Still Want A Trade To The Minnesota Wild?

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Larkin is not taking part in the Red Wings' captain's practices this week and still wants to be traded to the Wild.

Russo said Larkin is “the one calling the shots” and believes the Detroit captain wants to be in Minnesota. He also pointed out that it is unusual to see a team captain miss the captain's practice while a trade request is still hanging over the team.

That does not mean a trade is close, but it shows that Larkin's desire to leave Detroit has not changed.

What Did Alex DeBrincat Say About Dylan Larkin's Future?

Alex DeBrincat has made it clear that he would welcome Larkin back. Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, DeBrincat said Larkin makes Detroit better and that he would be happy to have him as a teammate. He also said he respects Larkin's decision if the captain still wants to leave. “It sucks,” DeBrincat said of the situation, while adding that it does not change how he feels about his teammate.

For now, Larkin is still with the Red Wings. With the team still looking for a new GM and Larkin's trade request still unresolved, the situation could change before opening night.

