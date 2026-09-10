Quinn Hughes is not in a rush to sign a new contract with the Minnesota Wild, and he made that clear during the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour. NHL.com's Dan Rosen reported Hughes' comments on his contract situation, with the defenseman saying there have not been many conversations with Minnesota this summer. Hughes wants to take his time before making a decision and does not feel pressure to sign before training camp. The Wild remain confident they can get a deal done, but there is still no agreement between the two sides.

Why Is Quinn Hughes Taking His Time With The Wild Contract?

Hughes said he wanted his summer to be about resetting, training, enjoying time with friends and family, and getting ready for the season. He also made it clear that he is comfortable if the contract talks continue into the season.

“This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done. I don't feel backed up against a wall. I'm very thoughtful. I want to make sure I'm taking my time on everything and make sure I'm making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. That's kind of where my head has been at.

Hughes has also said that playing for the Wild and partnering with Brock Faber has been a great fit, and he can see himself staying in Minnesota. He declined to discuss the details of a possible extension, saying, “I'm not going to get into that,” he said. “It's between me and Billy and ultimately we'll figure it out and you guys will find out at that point.”

Could Contract Length Be The Biggest Issue For Quinn and The Wild?

While Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic reported that contract term could be the main issue. Their report said Hughes could prefer a shorter deal, while the Wild are expected to push for a longer contract. The money is another major part of the situation. Cale Makar recently signed an eight-year, $163.2 million contract with a $20.4 million AAV, setting a new NHL record. Hughes is expected to command a huge salary as well, which makes the length of his next deal even more important for both sides.

What Did Jack Hughes Say About Quinn Hughes Joining The Devils?

Quinn's future has also been linked to the possibility of eventually joining brothers Jack and Luke Hughes with the New Jersey Devils. That remains speculation, but Jack addressed the idea while speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Las Vegas;

“Yeah, I think that, you know, we've always wanted to play with each other,” Jack said. “Winning in Milan was an unbelievable feat that we could do together, but I don't think he's going to sacrifice what's best for him for us to play together. I mean, we'll see. We'll see what he does.”

Jack's comments do not confirm anything about Quinn's future. They do show that getting all three Hughes brothers together would be more difficult because of Quinn's next contract and the salary involved. For now, Quinn has made it clear that he will decide his future on his own timeline, leaving the Wild waiting for his next move.