The Edmonton Oilers snagged the most important piece of business when Connor McDavid agreed to a two-year contract extension, right before the 2025-26 season. That decision has been seen as a commitment from the franchise star to keep chasing a Stanley Cup, in Edmonton. Still, the whole conversation didn't stay there for long, it quickly drifted away from McDavid's deal and toward how the Oilers have actually used their available cap space. Instead of making a splash with some headline addition, Edmonton's recent moves have sparked debate about whether the organization has done enough to strengthen its roster around its captain.

Thomas Drance Questions Edmonton Oilers Decisions After Connor McDavid Extension

The criticism started to pick up momentum after The Athletic's Thomas Drance reacted, to Edmonton's offseason spending, on social media. Drance wrote, "Convincing the single most impactful individual player I've ever watched to leave money on the table, only to turn around and sign nearly $12 million worth of Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson and Trent Frederic is genuinely wild work."

His comments followed the Oilers decisions to sink significant money into Murphy, Dickinson and Frederic instead of hunting for a big-name marquee addition. While all three players can contribute, they're not really seen as game-changing blocks that could suddenly lift the team's ceiling in a dramatic way.

That's why there have been a few questions on whether Edmonton fully got the most out of the flexibility created by McDavid's team-friendly extension. A lot of folks figured the Oilers would aggressively explore top-end talent, especially since the club is still chasing its first Stanley Cup of the McDavid era.

Darnell Nurse Trade Request Could Give Edmonton Oilers New Options

Another major storyline showed up when reports surfaced that defenseman Darnell Nurse asked for a trade from Edmonton. If the Oilers end up moving Nurse and his contract around it could give them more room to chase bigger improvements before next season.

Right now the lineup still has elite talent led by McDavid but the off-season approach has left some observers underwhelmed. Instead of swinging for major additions, Edmonton mostly prioritized holding onto players while stitching in more depth pieces early during the summer.

Whether that strategy proves successful will depend on what happens next. Trades are still on the table, and several notable names keep circulating through NHL rumor talks. For now, the pushback seems to focus on just one issue, once the Oilers secured Connor McDavid's commitment, have they done enough to maximize their championship window? What the answer ends up being could nudge the franchise in the months ahead.

