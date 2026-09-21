Brady Tkachuk made his Florida Panthers debut Sunday as the team opened its preseason against the Carolina Hurricanes. Tkachuk joined Florida this summer after spending the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Ottawa Senators. The game also gave him his first chance to play alongside his brother Matthew in a Panthers uniform. Florida beat Carolina 6-3 at Amerant Bank Arena in its first preseason game. After the game, coach Paul Maurice praised the work Tkachuk had done during the offseason.

Paul Maurice Praises Brady Tkachuk After His Debut

Maurice said Tkachuk looked the same way he had during his first three days with the Panthers.

“I think it was a continuation of his first three days,” Maurice said, via team reporter Jameson Olive. “He put in some tremendous work this summer into his fitness level so he can drive at a high pace. I was most pleased with that.”

Brady Tkachuk Makes Immediate Impact In Florida Panthers Debut

Tkachuk scored Florida's first goal of the game after Carolina took a 1-0 lead. Matthew Tkachuk sent the puck to Brady in the left circle, and Brady finished the play with a one-timer to tie the game 1-1.

He later scored into an empty net and also added an assist. His night also included a fight after Charles Alexis Legault hit Barkov in the corner.

“He's our captain, he's our leader,” Brady said of Barkov. “I didn't like the hit, but yeah. I'll just leave it at that.”

Barkov also liked having the 27-year-old winger on his side. “He's not just a big guy who stays on the puck,” Barkov said. “He makes plays, he scores goals, he does everything. That's what's special about him. He's not just one-trick pony. He has a lot of things in his bag.”

Brady Tkachuk Fits In Quickly Alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Panthers had an 8-1 edge in shots on goal and a 7-4 advantage in scoring chances during the nearly nine-and-a-half minutes Barkov, Reinhart and Brady Tkachuk were on the ice together.

Brady also enjoyed his first game with Barkov and Reinhart. “Every time they touch the puck, something special happens,” Brady said. “So to have that opportunity, I'm just going to try to bring my element, bring my game, and help out in any way possible.”

Barkov also scored and added an assist in his first game at Amerant Bank Arena since a knee injury kept him out for the entire 2025-26 season.

“It's always funny how things happen,” Tkachuk said after he and Matthew ended up in the penalty box during the game. “We were just catching up, I guess.”

The Panthers have three more preseason games before opening the regular season against Carolina on Sept. 29.