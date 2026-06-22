The Utah Mammoth have rewarded the coach who helped, sort of guide the franchise to a big moment. After leading the team to its first playoff appearance since it relocated to Utah, Andre Tourigny has secured his long-term future with the organization. This choice shows the confidence Utah has in where the team is headed, especially after steady improvement across the last several seasons. Alongside Tourigny's extension, the Mammoth also added to their coaching staff while they continue building toward being a regular playoff contender.

Andre Tourigny Earns Utah Mammoth Extension Following Playoff Success

Monday, the Utah Mammoth announced Andre Tourigny signed a multiyear contract extension. The 52-year-old coach had been heading into the last season of his previous agreement but the organization moved early, to secure his future.

Tourigny said, "I am grateful to the organization and feel fortunate to work alongside such an exceptional coaching staff and dedicated group of players, whose collective hard work and commitment to each other have fostered a culture we can be proud of.”

This new deal comes after a historic season for Utah. The Mammoth ended 43-33-6 with 92 points and earned a Stanley Cup Playoff berth, only to fall to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. For the franchise, it was the first postseason appearance since the NHL approved the move to Utah starting with the 2024-25 season.

Tourigny has put together a 170-195-45 record over five seasons with the Utah Mammoth and Arizona Coyotes. His teams have improved their point total every year, placing him in rare company among NHL coaches. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Utah Mammoth Strengthens Coaching Staff With Adam Foote and Blaine Forsythe

General manager Bill Armstrong talked up the whole effect that Tourigny and assistant coach Blaine Forsythe have had inside the organization, after both signed those multiyear extensions.

Armstrong said, "Andre and Blaine have both been instrumental in building the foundation for our organization and will be critical in our continued success and leadership moving forward."

Utah also, sort of added former Vancouver Canucks coach Adam Foote on a multiyear deal as an assistant coach. Foote, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, got dismissed by Vancouver in May after one season working behind the bench.

When talking about it, Armstrong said, "We are also thrilled to have Adam, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2002 Olympic gold medalist right here in Salt Lake (City), join the organization and bring a fresh perspective to our room backed by years of experience as both a player and coach.”

With Tourigny now under contract long term and additional experience joining the coaching staff, Utah has made it clear that maintaining its upward trajectory remains a top priority heading into next season.