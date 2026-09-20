Zach Wilson and his wife Nicolette Dellanno are entering a very different stage of their lives after becoming parents for the first time. Their daughter Francesca Belle was born on July 22 arriving seven weeks early and spending time in the NICU. Since then Nicolette Dellanno has shared small moments from her life with the newborn. Her latest post gives fans a quiet look at their family life away from football. Francesca Belle was seen sleeping in a cherry-themed onesie as her mother gently held her tiny hand.

Nicolette Dellanno Shares A Sweet Moment With Baby Francesca Belle

Nicolette has kept much of her new life as a mother personal while she has at times shared moments with Francesca on social media.

Her latest glimpse showed the baby sleeping peacefully while Nicolette held her hand. It was a small family moment while it offered fans a look at the couple's life after a difficult start to parenthood.

Wilson and Nicolette announced their daughter's arrival on August 7. They shared that Francesca was born seven weeks early and was receiving care in the NICU.

"Our sweet Francesca Belle came into the world seven weeks early on July 22nd, and we couldn't love her more. ???? She has been an absolute rockstar in the NICU, growing stronger every single day, and we can't wait for the day we finally bring her home!"

The couple also shared how quickly their daughter had changed their lives.

"Miss Frankie Girl, you've already changed our lives in the most beautiful way. You've filled our hearts with a love we never knew was possible, and we couldn't love you more, sweet baby girl!!!"

Zach Wilson And Nicolette Dellanno's Journey To Becoming Parents

Francesca's birth adds another chapter to a relationship that began in 2022. Wilson and Nicolette were first publicly linked after being spotted together at a New York Yankees game.

The couple got engaged in June 2024 during a trip to Italy. Wilson proposed along the Amalfi Coast and they married a year later on June 28, 2025, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

Nicolette has also built a career in fashion and has worked as a dress designer in New York. Before Francesca's birth, she and Wilson celebrated their growing family with two baby showers.

The first celebration had a pink theme with a perfume-making bar and pink-glazed doughnuts. The second featured flowers and a softer garden-style setting.

Away from the field however his biggest change has come at home. With Francesca now part of their lives Wilson and Nicolette are beginning a new journey together as a family.