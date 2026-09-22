Zach Ertz is back where his NFL story became unforgettable, and this time, his return could bring him within reach of a record he once hoped to chase. The Philadelphia Eagles brought the veteran tight end back to their practice squad after Dallas Goedert suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. Ertz spent nearly nine seasons in Philadelphia before leaving in 2021. Now, at 35, he has another chance to help the Eagles while sitting just 11 receptions away from becoming the franchise's all-time leader in catches.

Zach Ertz chases Eagles history

The Eagles needed help at tight end after Goedert's injury, with Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers on injured reserve. That left Philadelphia with limited options behind Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins, making Ertz a familiar answer to an immediate problem. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that the team signed him to the practice squad, with a move to the active roster expected.

Ertz enters the reunion with 579 receptions as an Eagle. Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael holds the franchise record with 589, leaving Ertz 11 catches short of the mark. He can also climb the team's receiving yards list, sitting 179 yards behind Mike Quick for fourth place.

The return carries another layer because Ertz once made it clear he wanted to come back. When Philadelphia traded him in 2021, he called the Eagles home and spoke about his desire to reach Carmichael's record. Five years later, that opportunity has arrived.

Zach Ertz's Eagles legacy

Ertz built much of his reputation in Philadelphia, where he became one of the key players in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII run. During that title game, he caught a crucial fourth-down pass before scoring the go-ahead touchdown against the New England Patriots. He also earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2017 through 2019.

His career numbers extend well beyond Philadelphia. Ertz ranks fifth among tight ends in NFL history with 825 receptions and has recorded 54 postseason catches. He spent the last two seasons with Washington, where he had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 before a torn ACL ended his season.

That injury remains part of the story now. Ertz has been rehabbing his right knee, and the Eagles have placed him on the practice squad first. If he returns to game action and earns regular targets, he will have a chance to turn a familiar comeback into a new chapter in Philadelphia history.