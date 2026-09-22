Saquon Barkley's rise from a Penn State standout to an NFL star had been closely followed, but much of his life away from football had centered on Anna Congdon. The pair met during their college years and built a family while Barkley moved from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles. Congdon had remained a familiar face around his biggest career moments, from NFL games to Philadelphia's Super Bowl celebrations. Their relationship had grown alongside Barkley's career, with the couple becoming parents to two children before getting engaged in 2025.

Saquon Barkley's Life With Anna Congdon

Congdon had grown up in Forest City, Pennsylvania, where she captained her high school basketball team and helped lead it to a District II championship in 2016. She then joined Penn State, where she met Barkley, who was playing football for the Nittany Lions.

The two attended a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal in December 2016. By early 2017, their relationship had become public, beginning a partnership that continued through Barkley's move into the NFL.

Congdon later played an important role in Barkley's return to college. After leaving Penn State for the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley completed his degree in 2022. He credited several people, including Congdon, for pushing him to finish it. “Everyone pushed me,” Barkley said. “My parents pushed me to accomplish it, Anna pushed me to accomplish it.”

Anna Congdon and Saquon Barkley's Family

The couple became parents in April 2018 when their daughter, Jada Clare Barkley, was born just two days before Barkley was selected second overall by the Giants. Their son, Saquon Jr., followed in September 2022.

Barkley had spoken warmly about Congdon as a mother while describing their family life. “Anna, obviously an amazing mom. We've got a beautiful little family,” he said after their son's birth.

Congdon had remained close to Barkley during his NFL journey, supporting him through his Giants years and his move to Philadelphia in 2024. She and their children celebrated with him after the Eagles won the NFC Championship and later lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 2025.

The couple had kept much of their private life away from the spotlight, although Congdon occasionally shared family moments and supported Barkley on social media. In February 2025, Barkley confirmed that they were engaged, revealing that he had proposed roughly six months earlier.