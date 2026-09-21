Jaxson Dart's knee injury has suddenly changed the Giants' quarterback plans. Dart went down during New York's opening drive against the Rams after taking hits from two defenders, then grabbed his left knee and stayed on the field for several minutes. He eventually walked off under his own power but was ruled out. The injury was later described as a knee issue, with an unconfirmed report from lip readers suggesting a four-to-six-week absence. Giants general manager Joe Schoen, however, told ESPN's Laura Rutledge that Dart is “going to be OK.” For now, Jameis Winston becomes the key figure in New York's offense.

What does Jaxson Dart's injury mean for Jameis Winston?

Winston is now the Giants' No. 2 quarterback behind Dart, putting the veteran in line for a much bigger role if Dart misses time. The 32-year-old is in his 12th NFL season and has already made two starts for New York. He last started in 2024 with Cleveland.

The change is more than simply swapping quarterbacks. Dart gives the Giants a level of mobility that Winston does not. That difference could affect how New York calls plays, especially on early downs and near the goal line.

The Giants may need to lean more heavily on Cam Skattebo and the rest of their running backs. With Winston under center, defenses have one fewer rushing threat to account for, which can make life tougher for the offense if the passing game becomes predictable.

There is also a developing question around Isaiah Likely. Dart had built an early connection with the tight end, who joined the Giants this season after playing for Baltimore. Whether Winston can quickly build the same rhythm with Likely could shape how much the Giants keep him involved.

How could the Giants offense change without Jaxson Dart?

The biggest adjustment could come from how much freedom the Giants give Winston. Dart's ability to extend plays and threaten defenses with his legs has been part of the offense's early identity. Winston will bring a different style, so New York may have to create more opportunities through its backs and short-to-intermediate passing game.

The timing of the injury also matters. Dart had just delivered a strong performance in the Giants' Week 1 win over Dallas before the setback against Los Angeles. Now, the team has to prepare for a potentially extended stretch without its starting quarterback.

A four-to-six-week timeline has circulated online, based on an apparent lip-reading of a Giants staff member speaking with coach John Harbaugh. That timeline has not been confirmed, so it should not be treated as an official diagnosis.

For Winston, the situation is clear even if Dart's timeline is not. He has to be ready to run an offense that was built around a younger, more mobile quarterback.