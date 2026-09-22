Cristiano Ronaldo's famous “Siuuu” celebration has crossed from soccer into the NFL, but former quarterback Derek Carr wants players to leave it alone. Carr recently urged NFL players to stop copying the move, pointing to the possible strain it can place on their knees. His comments came after Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba used Ronaldo's trademark celebration following an 82-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on September 20. Smith-Njigba scored three times in Seattle's 31-7 win, making his celebration part of an even bigger performance.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's risky celebration

Smith-Njigba had plenty to celebrate after his first touchdown. He caught a deep pass from Drew Lock, broke free and raced 82 yards into the end zone. Once there, he jumped, spun and landed in Ronaldo's familiar pose before shouting “Siuuu.”

The moment drew attention because Carr has concerns about NFL players copying the move. Speaking on the Home Grown Network podcast with his brother David Carr, the former Raiders quarterback said, “NFL players, we are begging you. Please stop doing this celebration.” He added, “Can we please officially retire this celebration from the NFL? I care about your health.”

Carr's concern is linked to the way players land after the jump. The celebration ends with a wide stance and straight legs, and a poor landing can put stress on the knee. NFL players can carry far more weight than soccer players, which can make an awkward landing more demanding.

Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘Siuuu' Finds a New Stage

Ronaldo's celebration began far from the NFL. During a 2013 preseason match against Chelsea in the United States, he scored and instinctively performed the move. Ronaldo later told Soccer.com, “It was natural, to be honest, it was natural.”

The celebration soon became part of his identity, with fans joining in whenever he scored. Over time, athletes in several sports copied it, including NFL stars such as Davante Adams, Aidan Hutchinson and now Smith-Njigba.

There have been injury concerns outside the NFL. Memphis receiver Demeer Blankumsee injured his leg while attempting the celebration in 2024, while Vietnamese player Tran Hong Kien reportedly suffered a serious knee injury after an awkward landing in 2023.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, finished Sunday's game with nine catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns. His performance pushed him to 277 receiving yards and four touchdowns through two games this season, giving the Seahawks plenty to celebrate beyond the “Siuuu.”