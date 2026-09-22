Travis Kelce gave Kansas City Chiefs another strong moment in Week 2. He caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City beat Indianapolis Colts 33-30 in overtime. It was his first 100-yard regular-season game since 2024. His display also brought attention to his form after a quieter 2025 season. This time one NFL commentator had more to say than simply praising his numbers. Skip Bayless noticed a change in Kelce and connected it to something away from the football field. That made his reaction stand out.

NFL Commentator Skip Says Travis Kelce Looks Faster, Stronger And In Better Shape

Skip Bayless praised Travis Kelce after watching his performance facing Indianapolis Colts. But his words went beyond the 101 receiving yards and one touchdown.

“Travis Kelce looks good tonight,” Bayless wrote. “Marriage served him well. Lost weight, got in better shape. Looks quicker, stronger, better than last year. Who knows? Maybe less distracted now. IMPRESSED.”

It was an unusual way to explain Kelce's improved look.

Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift in July after nearly three years together. Bayless used that major change in Kelce's personal life while talking about what he saw from Kansas Chiefs tight end on the field.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's postgame remarks in the locker room. Says the team is in a zone right now and feeding off each other. pic.twitter.com/BDzND5xxka — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 21, 2026

The numbers did back up the attention. Kelce had nine catches and helped keep Kansas City's offense moving during a game that went down to overtime.

Travis Kelce's Strong Start Is Giving Kansas City Chiefs Another Reason To Trust Him

Kelce's Week 2 showing also fits with what he did in the season opener. Facing Denver Broncos he passed Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Now another big performance has added to the early talk around his 2026 season.

At 36 Travis Kelce is in his 14th NFL season. That makes his current start more notable after his production dropped last year.

His connection with Patrick Mahomes remains important for Kansas City. Mahomes can still look to Kelce when the attack needs a safe target or a big play.

Kansas City Chiefs have started the season 2-0 and Kelce has already played a part in both wins. His 101-yard outing facing Indianapolis Colts was also his first regular-season 100-yard game since Kansas City faced Tampa Bay in Week 8 of the 2024 season.

Whether that change lasts all season will be decided on the field. For now Kelce's early form has given Kansas Chiefs another reason to keep putting the ball in his hands.