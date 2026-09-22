Josh Allen has had plenty of big moments with Buffalo Bills while this one came away from the game. The quarterback was caught in a funny moment when he learned Buffalo Bills social media team had secretly put a microphone on him. Josh Allen soon realized what had happened and could not help but laugh about it. He even turned to referee Ronald Torbert after getting a clue about the mic. The timing adds another fun touch to Allen's strong start. Buffalo Bills is 2-0 and now has the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town for Week 3.

Josh Allen Finds Out Buffalo Bills Secretly Mic'd Him Up Before The Game

Josh Allen has a simple rule when Buffalo Bills mic him up. He does not want anyone to tell him about it.

That is because he feels he acts differently when he knows he is being recorded. This time however, the secret did not stay hidden for long.

Josh Allen asked Torbert, “Am I mic'd up?”

He then looked at his jersey and tried to find the microphone. Torbert did not give him a clear answer, which made Josh Allen even more curious.

Soon, Josh Allen realized Buffalo Bills social team had got him.

“Ahh, you got me,” Allen said.

???? INSANE: Richard Sherman revealed in the TNF postgame show that Josh Allen was playing through the FLU against the Lions ????



Josh was reportedly “shivering in a hot tub” and didn't want to be admitted.



He proceed to throw for 248 yards and 3 TDs. With 2 more TDs on the ground. pic.twitter.com/FC9KJhd6Ee — Wild Card Sports (@wildcardnet) September 18, 2026

He then looked toward the team and joked, “Tricky, tricky, naughty, naughty, very sneaky.”

Josh Allen Brings The Same Fun Energy Into Buffalo Bills' Strong Start

The funny clip is not the only recent moment that has shown Josh Allen's personality. After Buffalo's 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions, he shared another funny exchange with offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

Spencer Brown hugged Josh Allen after the game and told him, “Good game, partner. Love ya.”

Josh Allen then replied with a Forrest Gump impression.

“I'm tired. I think I'll go home now,” he said.

Those moments come while Josh Allen is also playing some of his best football early in the season. Buffalo Bills have won their first two games, while Josh Allen has helped power an offense that has scored 36 points against Houston and 41 against Detroit Lions.

Now the focus shifts to Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers are 0-2 after losses to Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Buffalo Bills will host Los Angeles at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 27.

Josh Allen will have another chance to lead Buffalo Bills attack. But after the latest mic'd-up surprise, fans may also be watching to see what he says when he thinks nobody is listening.