Joe Burrow had people guessing before the Cincinnati Bengals met the Houston Texans in Week 2. Something about his practice had caught attention. He was throwing with his left hand, and there were also concerns about a tight back. That made his status look less clear from the outside. Burrow, though, did not miss the game. He played and helped the Bengals secure a win over Houston. The practice detail later became even more interesting when Cousin Sal admitted that he had believed Burrow might not play. It showed how quickly one small practice moment can create doubt around an NFL quarterback.

Joe Burrow's Practice Routine Made His Availability Look Unclear Before Cincinnati Bengals' Win

Cousin Sal spoke about the situation during an appearance on Bill Simmons' podcast. He admitted that he believed the signs around Burrow.

“I read into the narrative,” Cousin Sal said. “Like he was like throwing lefty in practice. Screwing around, but he was also had like a really tight back. And it looked like he might not even play. Dumb on us.”

The practice scene was easy to read as a warning sign. Burrow throwing with his other hand, along with the concern about his back, made his situation look different than usual.

But the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took the field anyway.

Joe Burrow LAUNCHES it to Ja'Marr Chase for the TD ????



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4eiw31KRRE — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Burrow helped Cincinnati beat the Texans in Week 2, turning the pregame concern into a much different story by the end of the afternoon.

Joe Burrow's Texans Game Also Showed Why Protection Remains Important For Cincinnati

The win did not stop the bigger concern around Burrow. Cousin Sal also pointed to the Bengals' offensive line and the pressure Burrow continues to face.

“They still have trouble protecting Burrow,” Cousin Sal added, “Which is always going to be a problem.”

That matters for Cincinnati because Burrow is central to the team's offense. Keeping him upright will remain important as the season moves forward.

There was another unusual moment after the game. Burrow spoke to Houston defender Will Anderson Jr. and made a comment about his ribs.

“You guys popped my rib back into place,” Burrow told Anderson. “I appreciate that.”

That line added another layer to an already unusual day for Burrow.

The biggest part of the story, however, was what happened after all the doubts. Burrow played. He finished the game and helped the Cincinnati Bengals leave Houston with a win. What looked strange in practice ended with the quarterback doing exactly what Cincinnati needed from him.