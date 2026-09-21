Jayden Daniels' latest injury has raised another question for the Washington Commanders: how soon can their quarterback return? Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow in the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, leaving his status uncertain. Kurt Warner, however, believes the injury does not have to keep Daniels out for long. Speaking on ESPN's NFL Live, Warner pointed to his own experience with the same type of injury and said Daniels could potentially play the following week. The key difference is that Daniels' injury affects his non-throwing arm, which could make a return possible if he and Washington's medical staff believe he can handle it.

Can Jayden Daniels play through his elbow injury?

Warner's view comes from personal experience. He said he suffered the same injury in 2007 and returned the following week. His solution involved wearing a brace, taking shots for pain management and adjusting the way he handled handoffs.

“I suffered the exact same injury back in '07, and I played the next week,” Warner said.

That comparison gives Washington a possible path, but it does not settle Daniels' availability. Warner acknowledged that the injury could still affect Daniels' movement and running, areas that matter greatly to the Commanders quarterback.

“Because it's the left arm, if he wants to play through that, I believe he can,” Warner said. “It's not going to be one of those things that affects the throwing part of things. Does it affect his moving, does it affect his running, or some of the things they wanted to do by design? Maybe. But I do believe this is something he can come back from.”

What does Kurt Warner's injury history mean for Daniels?

Warner also pushed back on the idea that Daniels' recurring elbow problems should change how Washington views his long-term future. Daniels has dealt with similar issues before, making this more than a one-off injury concern.

“Because it's his left arm, I don't think it's something we worry about long-term and go ‘Oh, should we extend this guy because he's had this type of injury and this injury twice.' I believe it's something he can play through,” Warner maintained.

Dan Orlovsky raised another issue on NFL Live, pointing to Washington's offensive line and the extra risk Daniels could face if he returns before the elbow is fully settled. Warner's response focused on the player's willingness to compete.

“You factor it in if you're the organization, what if you're the player?” Warner asked. “I can brace it up and go, I don't care about all that stuff, put me out there and play.”

For now, Warner has offered a perspective, not a medical clearance. Washington still has to weigh Daniels' condition, mobility and the risk of another setback before deciding when he returns.