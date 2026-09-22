Travis Kelce is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, and his new deal could put a massive number on his NFL earnings. The veteran tight end signed a contract on March 23 that can reach $57.7 million over three years, according to multiple reports. Yet the structure of the deal tells a more careful story. Kelce has $12 million guaranteed for 2026, while the money tied to future seasons depends on him staying with the Chiefs. That setup gives Kelce a big payday without locking both sides into a long commitment.

Travis Kelce's Chiefs Contract Explained

The reported three-year deal has a maximum value of $57.735 million. That works out to an average of $19.245 million per year if Kelce reaches the full value, which would put him above George Kittle's reported $19.1 million average annual value for a tight end.

The important figure for the immediate season is $12 million. Spotrac lists Kelce's 2026 contract as a one-year, $12 million agreement with the entire amount guaranteed. His listed 2026 cash is $12,004,760, while his cap hit is $4,901,427.

The contract can grow through performance incentives. According to the contract details, Kelce can earn additional money based on playing time and whether Kansas City reaches the playoffs. There are further incentives tied to a Super Bowl appearance.That structure gives the Chiefs room to handle the deal year by year. And that arrangement lets the team avoid a long financial commitment while Kelce keeps the option to leave when he decides his playing career is over.

Travis Kelce's Chiefs Return

Kelce's return came after a season that left his NFL future uncertain. The Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025, their first postseason absence since 2014, and Kelce had spent the offseason considering what came next.

He later confirmed his return during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Kelce said he needed time to let the previous season settle and assess how his body felt before making the decision. “I'm still in love with this game, I'm still in love with going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and playing the game,” Kelce said.

Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with Kansas City since the Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2013. He has helped the franchise win three Super Bowl titles, and his latest contract keeps him in Kansas City for the 2026 season while leaving the longer-term commitment less certain.