George Kittle has built a reputation as one of the NFL's most entertaining personalities, and he added another memorable moment during his latest appearance on the New Heights podcast. What began as a lighthearted discussion about podcasting quickly turned into a hilarious exchange, with the San Francisco 49ers tight end taking a playful swipe at Jason Kelce's marriage while also sharing a fresh update on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding.

George Kittle leaves Jason Kelce laughing with hilarious Kylie Kelce joke

Kittle joined Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday's episode of New Heights to discuss life as an NFL tight end and the continued growth of Tight End University, the annual offseason event he co-hosts with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

Near the end of the conversation, Travis shifted gears and asked Kittle about another shared interest. Since Kittle hosts a podcast with his wife, Claire, Travis wanted to know whether working alongside a spouse is more difficult than hosting a show with a sibling.

Travis asked, "As a fellow NFL podcaster, which is harder, hosting a podcast with your brother or your wife?"

Kittle admitted he would rather work with his wife, explaining that he is far more careful about what he says at home.

"I think with your brother, because you guys will just talk sh to each other like I will not talk sh** to my wife, she will whip my a**," Kittle joked.

Jason immediately joined in, saying, "Claire will beat the sh out of you," before Travis added, "To be fair, Jason will beat my a, but we do most of these remote."

Kittle then delivered the line that had everyone laughing.

"Yeah, so I'm terrified to say the wrong thing, and then once the camera gets off I'm hiding," he said.

Jason replied with, "I know all about that," opening the door for Kittle's playful punchline.

"Oh yeah, dude, your wife beats your a** all the time, Jason. I know that."

Jason laughed along and happily embraced the joke, while all three hosts burst into laughter. The retired Eagles centre also admitted that Kylie is very much the boss in their household, making the exchange one of the funniest moments of the episode.

George Kittle also shares Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding update

Away from the laughs, Kittle also offered a brief update on one of the biggest celebrity events of the summer.

Speaking during Tight End University in Nashville, Kittle confirmed that he and Claire will be attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

"Yeah, we'll be there. I'll be there, I'm wearing a blue suit. So that's all I got, I have nothing else," Kittle said.

Like many fans, however, he admitted he has no idea where the ceremony will actually take place.

"I actually asked Travis last night, and he laughed at me, so I'm half expecting there to be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere. I don't have expectations but I know it's going to be amazing," Kittle added.

Although speculation continues surrounding the wedding venue, Kittle made it clear that even invited guests are being kept in the dark. His comments only added to the mystery while giving fans another glimpse of the easy-going friendship shared by some of the NFL's biggest stars.