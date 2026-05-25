NFL star Leonard Fournette has spoken out about Rashee Rice after the Kansas City Chiefs star began serving a 30-day jail sentence. Rice is also recovering from knee surgery, making this a worrying period for both the player and Kansas City ahead of the new NFL season. Fournette discussed the situation on the “4th And South w/ Jarvis Landry & Leonard Fournette” podcast, where he questioned Rice's behavior and warned that the Chiefs may not stay patient forever. His comments went viral especially because Rice is expected to play a major role in Patrick Mahomes' offence when healthy.

Leonard Fournette Questions Rashee Rice's Choices

Rice's latest setback comes at a difficult time in his career. The Chiefs wide receiver recently underwent clean-up surgery on his knee, and there are already doubts about how soon he will be fully ready for the upcoming season. Now, his off-field issues have added even more pressure around his future in Kansas City.

Speaking on the podcast, Fournette sounded frustrated with Rice's recent decisions and suggested the young receiver needs stronger people around him. “I can fight, Mr. Rice," Fournette said. "So if I got to punch on you to get your mind right, cuz that seems like what he needs."

Fournette also warned that the Chiefs will only accept so much before losing trust in him. “They only gonna tolerate you for so long,” he said.

Rashee Rice has already shown how valuable he can be on the field. He has the speed, strength and playmaking ability to become one of the key weapons in Andy Reid's offence alongside Patrick Mahomes. But right now, the conversation around Rice is shifting away from football and towards the growing list of problems off the field.

Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce Mentioned In Chiefs Warning

Fournette also pointed to the veteran leadership Rice already has around him inside the Chiefs locker room. He believes Rice should be spending more time learning from players like Mahomes and Travis Kelce instead of getting involved in situations that damage his career. “Who the hell you hanging around? Your a** needs to be with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes 24/7,” Fournette added. “You have the guys that got the damn blueprint, and you just f**king it off.”

Kansas City are still expected to be among the top Super Bowl contenders this season, but Rice's situation has now become another major NFL offseason storyline surrounding the team. For Fournette, the message was rather simple. Rice clearly has the talent to succeed in the league, but talent alone will not save a player if the mistakes keep piling up.