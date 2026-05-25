Tom Brady is known for many things, including winning countless Super Bowls as an NFL superstar and now even modeling on high-fashion catwalks in cities like New York City. The former star player wore a stylish black suit while walking the Gucci runway, surrounded by stars. His presence on the catwalk turned out to be one of the hottest topics in the entire celebrity-studded occasion. Tom Brady may be enjoying his time out of the game as he shows off his $350 million net worth on the Gucci runway, but it seems not everyone knows who he really is and why they keep hearing about him even after he retired from sports. While his latest venture into the world of fashion might take people by surprise, it's just another page in one of the most inspiring stories in sports.

Inside Tom Brady's Million-Dollar NFL Career And Latest Gucci Runway Debut

A native of California born in 1977, Tom Brady joined the league as an underdog player and became arguably the best quarterback in football. Over his incredible 23 seasons in the NFL, Brady won seven Super Bowls—six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After retiring, Brady is pursuing his interests in the fields of broadcasting, entrepreneurship, and fashion. His runway debut at Gucci's New York fashion show highlighted another side of the sports icon.

How Did Tom Brady Build His NFL Fortune?

Drafted as the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady became a household name after entering the league as a long shot to become perhaps the best quarterback in NFL history. He accumulated over $333 million in salary, including close to $230 million earned during his 20 years as a member of the New England Patriots organization, and yet another large payday after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise in 2020.

Some of Brady's many achievements include seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, 15 Pro Bowl appearances, and multiple career records for touchdowns thrown, yards passed, wins in the postseason, and victories as a starting quarterback.

What Are Some Of Tom Brady's Major Investments And Businesses?

Brady's riches have increased since his income sources were not limited to only signing contracts with the NFL. According to reports, he earned more than $140 million from endorsement deals with many international brands such as Under Armour, UGG, Tag Heuer, Aston Martin, Hertz, and Subway.

The retired quarterback was also actively involved in investing in companies that operated in the areas of fitness and media production. The TB12 wellness company, founded on Brady's fitness principles, was one of his notable business activities, whereas the BRADY Brand brought him closer to the world of athletic wear and lifestyle fashion, which makes his collaboration with Gucci less shocking.

Additionally, the former football star launched Autograph—an NFT and digital collectibles platform—and 199 Productions—a company specializing in documentaries and film productions. Furthermore, the enormous 10-year, $375 million contract for broadcasting signed with Fox Sports promises to become Brady's main source of income after retiring, generating an estimated annual revenue of $37.5 million.

The recent appearance of the former footballer on the runway may come as a surprise to many of his fans. Nevertheless, Brady keeps demonstrating his ability to reinvent himself by moving into such spheres as sports broadcasting, investments, and now fashion.