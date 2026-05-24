Tyreek Hill has remained in headlines this offseason, but not only for football. As the NFL star deals with growing legal and personal attention, an older chapter from his recovery period is suddenly getting fresh attention online. During his time away from the field after knee surgery, Hill surprised fans by revealing he had started working as a DJ in Miami. What once looked like a unique offseason hobby now feels more relevant as conversations around his future and life outside football continue to grow.

Tyreek Hill finds a new passion in EDM music during his recovery from knee surgery

Hill, popularly known as “Cheetah,” once revealed that he had developed a serious interest in EDM music while recovering from knee surgery. During rehabilitation, the veteran wide receiver shared that he had started working as a DJ in Miami and was spending time learning the craft.

For professional athletes, offseason interests are not unusual. Many players explore business ventures, entertainment projects, or media work while away from competition. But Hill's move stood out because of how unexpected it felt. Known for speed, explosive plays, and fierce competitiveness on the field, the image of Hill behind DJ decks quickly caught fans' attention.

At the time, the move appeared to be a simple passion project during recovery. But as Hill continues to face public scrutiny, many fans are now revisiting that chapter with a different perspective, viewing it as a glimpse into his growing interests beyond football.

Tyreek Hill's growing interests outside football have fans talking about his next chapter

Hill's recent months have brought increasing attention away from football. The NFL star recently found himself back in headlines following a civil court battle involving Sophie Hall, who accused him of causing an injury during a football-related incident in 2023. Hill denied wrongdoing in the matter.

His personal life has also stayed under public focus. Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, recently drew attention online during their ongoing divorce proceedings. Vaccaro has previously accused Hill of domestic violence allegations, which he has denied.

Against that backdrop, Hill's old DJ journey suddenly feels more meaningful to some fans trying to understand what life after football could eventually look like for the veteran star. Whether music becomes something serious or remains an offseason hobby, the resurfaced chapter has once again put a different side of Tyreek Hill in focus.