Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be known for his calm presence on the field, but away from football, life with wife Hailee Steinfeld comes with funny moments too. The NFL MVP recently opened up about a playful habit that often leaves the actress annoyed. During a candid podcast appearance, Allen shared a lighthearted story from their married life and followed it up with a response many fans found equally amusing.

Josh Allen opens up about the funny habit that annoys wife Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen recently appeared on former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood's Centered on Buffalo podcast, where he gave fans a rare glimpse into his life with Hailee Steinfeld. While speaking about habits that may annoy his wife, Allen admitted he has a playful reaction whenever she tries to fix something in his beard or mustache.

"Anytime she tries to, like, if I got something in my beard or my mustache and she goes to reach for it, I always, like, bark and snap," he said, regarding the pet peeve. Allen explained that the habit dates back to his childhood and came from his father. He recalled how he and his siblings used to touch their father's beard, only to get a funny reaction in return.

"It's something my dad did," Allen said. “We'd be little kids touching the whiskers on his face and he'd be like, 'Argh.' So, every time I do that, it gets her every single time and I can't not do it. It's like, it's there for the taking, and I have to take it." The moment quickly gave fans another look at the lighter side of Allen and Steinfeld's relationship, especially after the couple entered a new chapter in life following their marriage and growing family.

Josh Allen had a perfect response when asked if Hailee Steinfeld annoys him too

During the same conversation, Eric Wood flipped the question and asked Allen if there was anything about Hailee Steinfeld that bothered him. The Bills quarterback wasted no time before giving a response that sounded like the perfect answer from a husband.

"Absolutely nothing, Eric," Allen said with a smile. "What are you trying to do here? What are you trying to do to me?"

Allen and Steinfeld married in May 2025 and had their first child, a baby girl, in April 2026. As Allen prepares for another season with Buffalo, moments like this keep showing a more personal and hilarious side of the quarterback away from the pressure of football.