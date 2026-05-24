New England Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell is celebrating a major moment off the field after announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier. The couple shared the news on social media, quickly drawing attention from NFL fans as well as the LSU football community, where their relationship first began.

While Campbell has become one of the most talked-about young offensive linemen in football following his move to the NFL, Ashlynn also comes from a deeply rooted football background. She is the daughter of former NFL quarterback and longtime football coach Doug Nussmeier, who currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

Her brother, Garrett Nussmeier, is one of college football's rising quarterbacks and was also Campbell's teammate during their time at LSU. Because of that connection, Campbell and Ashlynn spent years around the same football circles before eventually starting a relationship.

Ashlynn Nussmeier Studies Media And Has Sports Industry Experience

Away from football, Ashlynn has built her own academic and professional profile. She studied mass communication and media studies at Louisiana State University and has also worked in the sports business field. According to reports, she interned with Playfly Sports, a major sports marketing and media company that works closely with sports organizations and sponsorship partnerships.



Despite being connected to a high-profile football family, Ashlynn has mostly kept her personal life relatively private. However, she occasionally shares moments from her life and relationship with Campbell on social media, especially during important football events and milestones. Interestingly, Ashlynn once revealed that Garrett Nussmeier played a role in helping her and Campbell connect during college. What started as a friendship eventually developed into a long-term relationship as Campbell's football career continued to rise at LSU.

Ashlynn Has Been By Will Campbell's Side Through His Rise To The NFL

Ashlynn has remained one of Campbell's biggest supporters throughout his football journey. She was present during the 2025 NFL Draft when the New England Patriots selected Campbell in the first round, a life-changing moment for the offensive tackle.

Following the draft, Ashlynn celebrated the achievement publicly with supportive social media posts, praising Campbell for the years of hard work that led to his NFL dream becoming reality. Fans also frequently spotted her attending LSU games and supporting Campbell throughout his college football career.

Now, with Campbell beginning his NFL journey in New England and the couple officially engaged, the pair are preparing for a major new chapter together both personally and professionally.