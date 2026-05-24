For years, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have been among the NFL's most followed couples, regularly sharing family milestones and personal moments online. This week, however, the pair found themselves at the center of fresh internet chatter after a viral blind item sparked fresh speculation among fans. While there is no proof behind the claims and no names were mentioned, the rumors gained traction online just as Brittany recently offered a glimpse into Patrick's personal growth away from football.

The reason Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are suddenly facing fresh online buzz

The speculation started after a celebrity gossip blog published a blind item describing a “married injured A list NFL QB” who was allegedly caught with “one of his side pieces.” The post further claimed the player later tried to explain the situation by saying the woman was “actually the girlfriend of his brother.”

Though the blind item did not identify anyone, many social media users quickly connected it to Patrick Mahomes. References to an injured star quarterback, marriage, and a sibling led online communities, especially on Reddit, to speculate that the Kansas City Chiefs star fit the description.

At the same time, others questioned the growing assumptions, pointing out that blind items often remain unverified and are not always based on confirmed reporting. Neither Patrick nor Brittany Mahomes has publicly responded to the rumors, and no evidence has surfaced to support the claims.

Brittany Mahomes recently gave fans a different look at Patrick Mahomes off the field

The timing of the speculation caught attention because Brittany Mahomes recently shared a lighter update about her husband during an Instagram interaction with fans. Posting photos of herself and Patrick spending time together, Brittany responded to a follower who joked about Patrick once disliking pictures during Netflix's Quarterback series.

“@kellyking1977 he has came a long way,” Brittany replied, suggesting the Chiefs quarterback has become more comfortable with personal moments in front of the camera.

The post sparked discussion among fans who remembered Patrick appearing less enthusiastic about photos in the past. Brittany's latest uploads showed the couple spending relaxed time together, with several affectionate moments featured in the carousel.

This is also not the first time the Mahomes family has faced online rumors. Brittany previously addressed attention surrounding Patrick during an Instagram Q&A, saying, “Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace.” For now, the latest rumors remain rooted in online speculation, with no confirmed link connecting the blind item to Patrick Mahomes.