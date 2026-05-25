Years after his chaotic NFL exit, Antonio Brown is still firing shots at former teams, teammates and anyone he believes turned against him. The ex-wide receiver stirred fresh controversy this weekend after a TikTok live session turned into another public attack on figures connected to both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown mocked fellow receivers Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. during the stream before reviving long-running grievances about his NFL career.

Antonio Brown's Buccaneers Comments Spark Fresh NFL Locker-Room Debate

What began as a casual livestream escalated when Brown jokingly compared rubbish bins to Jones and Beckham. As laughter broke out around him, one person reminded Brown that Jones never walked out on his team. “I'm bigger,” he said. “I'm bigger than the team.”

For NFL fans, the moment immediately brought back memories of Brown's infamous exit from the Buccaneers during a game against the New York Jets in January 2022. In one of the strangest scenes in recent league history, Brown removed parts of his uniform on the sideline before leaving the field mid-game while teammates tried unsuccessfully to stop him. Tampa Bay released him shortly after.

Brown later insisted the organisation mishandled an ankle injury and pressured him to continue playing. During an earlier appearance on Tyreek Hill's podcast, he claimed frustration had been building long before the walkout. Reflecting on conversations with Tom Brady before that Jets game, Brown said, “I already know they were being fake to me the whole time I was there,” before adding, “I got suspended and I came back and they had some guys hurt, so they wanted to get everything out of me — they treated me like I'm a dog.”

As the game unfolded, Brown believed promises about his role in the offence were not being honored. That frustration eventually boiled over publicly. “You don't want to throw me the ball and you making me like I'm crazy, so, I was like, ‘I'm crazy, f*** all you motherf*****s, I'm out of here.'”

Antonio Brown Revisits Steelers Exit As NFL Career Fallout Continues

Brown also reopened old wounds involving the Steelers, the franchise where he became one of the NFL's most dangerous receivers. Despite producing seven 1,000-yard seasons in Pittsburgh and building elite chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger, Brown still feels the organisation failed to support him during key moments of his career.

Speaking during another TikTok live, Brown questioned decisions made by the Steelers after JuJu Smith-Schuster's costly late-season fumble against the New Orleans Saints years ago. “Imagine if the NFL hate on you like that. What would you do if your own team betray you?” Brown said in a TikTok live. “They tried to make the number two (JuJu Smith-Schuster) be better than you. Yalla bye! Go sleep, Steelers. How you give a guy who fumbled our season the f*****g MVP? Know why? Because you're jealous of AB.” “That would've been my fifth one,” Brown continued. “They let T.J. Watt pass me up on MVPs for the Steelers.”

Brown's NFL career produced elite numbers, including 83 total touchdowns and multiple All-Pro seasons.