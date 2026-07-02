Dan Le Batard has finally addressed the criticism over his decision not to discuss Dianna Russini's controversy on his show. His response comes as the NFL media world continues to debate his silence over a story that has drawn widespread attention for months.

At the same time, newly surfaced bodycam footage from one of Russini's past traffic stops has added another development to the ongoing controversy. While the two events are unrelated, together they have brought fresh attention back to the story.

Dan Le Batard explains why he chose not to discuss Dianna Russini

Questions about Le Batard's silence grew after he criticized Michael Strahan for not asking former NFL star Chris Johnson whether football contributed to his ALS diagnosis. Some viewers argued that Le Batard expected accountability from others while avoiding a story involving someone who had frequently appeared on his own platform.

Le Batard accepted that criticism.

"I think a lot of criticism of me in general is fair," Le Batard said. "And this allows me to actually go back for a second and talk about some of the Dianna Russini stuff. Because I know that this is something that people are now holding up whenever they think I'm sanctimonious or doing anything that they find an opening to criticize me on. They're like, 'You're being a hypocrite here, you weren't willing to talk about that.'"

He also explained why he does not see his decision as hypocrisy.

This is crazy. Dianna Russini name dropped like crazy. Said JJ McCarthy sucked, showed texts from Kevin O'Connell said McDermott was fired and Brian Daboll wanted the #Bills job. All in like 6 minutes pic.twitter.com/OoMkr2pAVD — Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) June 30, 2026

"I wouldn't say it's hypocrisy, I would say it's inconsistent if you want to call me that. I would also say it'd be apples-to-apples if Dianna Russini was across from me and I wasn't asking her any of the questions you want to know about. Because I believe, in an interview, the responsibility that the host has is, first and foremost, to the audience."

New bodycam footage adds another twist to the Dianna Russini controversy

Separate from Le Batard's comments, newly released bodycam footage from one of Russini's past traffic stops has brought renewed attention to the broader controversy. The video follows earlier reporting tied to her departure from The Athletic and has become the latest development discussed across NFL media.

Le Batard acknowledged that his decision not to cover the story would continue to draw criticism, but said he was prepared to stand by it.

"It's fair criticism to say, 'Dan, you should talk about Russini.' It's a consequence of me saying, 'No I will not,'" Le Batard continued. "Because everyone is saying for me how wrong it is. You don't need me adding to that pile of criticism to make my friend's life a little bit worse… You want to hold it against me for the rest of my life, totally understandable. I make my decisions with my convictions, I live with them, there are consequences."

His remarks offered his side of the criticism surrounding his editorial decision, while the newly surfaced bodycam footage has ensured that the wider conversation around Russini remains active.