Taylor Swift's reported wedding plans continue to generate headlines, but the latest buzz is about what could happen after the ceremony. According to a new report, the global pop star is expected to keep her iconic stage name for her career while privately adopting Travis Kelce's surname after marriage. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the claim, but the report has reignited discussion about how the singer balances her global brand with her personal life.

Taylor Swift reportedly wants to take Travis Kelce's surname

A report by the Daily Mail claims Swift hopes to take Kelce's last name once they are married, though only in her personal life. The report cites unnamed sources who describe the move as something deeply meaningful to the singer rather than a professional decision.

One source told the outlet: "Professionally, she'll always be Taylor Swift. The name has become one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and there's really no reason to change that. The same source added: "Personally, it's a different story. Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she'd love to take Travis' last name."

According to the report, Swift is not considering a hyphenated surname. Instead, she reportedly prefers sharing the same family name as Kelce and any children they may have in the future.

The source continued:"In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to." They also claimed: “She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share."

While the report has generated widespread interest, the claims remain unconfirmed. Swift and Kelce have not publicly addressed the speculation.

Taylor Swift's stage name is expected to remain unchanged

Despite the reported personal name change, Swift's professional identity is not expected to change. Her name has become one of the most valuable brands in music, spanning chart-topping albums, sold-out tours and numerous business ventures.

A second source told the Daily Mail: "She will take his last name when they wed, but for work she will still go by Taylor Swift. Jennifer Aniston did this when she married Brad Pitt."

That arrangement would allow the singer to preserve the globally recognized Taylor Swift brand while privately using the Kelce surname.

The timing of the report has added to growing interest surrounding the couple's reported wedding celebrations, which have dominated entertainment headlines in recent days. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding either the wedding details or Swift's reported plans to change her legal surname.

For now, the idea of "Taylor Kelce" remains based solely on unnamed-source reporting. Until the couple addresses the speculation themselves, fans can only wait to see whether one of music's biggest stars chooses to adopt a new family name while continuing to perform under the name that made her a global icon.