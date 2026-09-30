Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is not putting extra pressure on himself to fix Denver's slow starts. The Broncos have won two of their first three games, but their offense has often needed time to find its rhythm. That problem showed again against the Los Angeles Rams when Denver fell behind 16-0 before winning 30-26. Nix knows the issue is real. Still, he does not want to force throws or chase quick points. His focus is simple. He wants to read the defense, make the right play and help the Broncos stay on the field.

Bo Nix's Calm Plan Could Help Denver Broncos Avoid Forced Plays Early

Nix was asked about the slow starts after Wednesday's practice. He made it clear that he does not believe extra pressure will solve the problem.

"Not really," Nix said. "Honestly, it can lead to a couple plays I did the other day, pressing, and you just make it worse. My job is just get the ball where it's supposed to get to, not force anything, take what the defense is giving me."

That approach matters for a young quarterback. Nix can make plays with his arm and legs, but forcing the ball can turn a small problem into a big one.

The Broncos have struggled to move the ball early in all three games. That balance will be important because Denver cannot count on another comeback every Sunday. Early mistakes also give good defenses more chances to control the game and make the quarterback work harder.

Their first drives have included an interception against Kansas City and three-and-outs against Jacksonville and Los Angeles. The team has looked much better after halftime.

Bo Nix: Broncos believe they are always in every game and can always comeback.



Wants to work on early down success to get offense going in the first half. pic.twitter.com/NrE3suvBRu — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) September 30, 2026

Nix said the offense needs better work on early downs. First downs can keep the drive alive. They can also stop defenses from sending pressure on clear passing plays.

Better Early Execution Could Give Bo Nix A Chance To Start Faster

The next test could make the issue harder to ignore. Denver will face the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, who are 3-0.

Nix has been pressured on 33% of his dropbacks this season, according to Next Gen Stats. Defenses have also blitzed him often. Against pressure, he has completed 33.3% of his passes, which shows why Denver needs to avoid long-yardage situations.

Still, Nix has not placed all the blame on himself or the offensive line. He said the Broncos have handled many blitz looks well and have worked on answers when defenses send extra rushers.

The message from Sean Payton is similar. The Broncos coach said the team cannot depend on second-half comebacks every week. Good teams need to start games well too.

For Nix, the answer is not rushing. He wants one good play, then another. A first-down conversion could help the offense settle down. A clean opening drive could change the tone.

Denver has already shown it can recover from trouble. Now, Bo Nix and the Broncos need to show they can avoid that trouble earlier.