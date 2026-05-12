After drafting a wealth of young players in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars made several moves to round out their roster. However, one signing could see the team receive a massive surprise ahead of their upcoming training camp. While he might not be considered a top draft prospect, undrafted free agent wide receiver Michael Wortham has what it takes to shock fans and observers with how well he performs in training camp.

After putting together a standout college career at Montana, Michael Wortham finds himself with the Jacksonville Jaguars following an incredibly productive final year of college football. Although the 23-year-old might not possess great odds of making an impact in an extremely deep Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver corps, the former Montana receiver provides some unique tools that make him worth keeping an eye on.

Michael Wortham's Dominant Season With Montana Made Him An NFL Prospect

After not having too many chances in Eastern Washington, Michael Wortham blew up statistically once he was transferred to Montana. The wideout recorded 100 targets, leading to 80 catches for 1,137 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. He was especially efficient in doing so, recording an average of 14.2 yards per catch while excelling mainly from the slot receiver position.

However, the contributions of Michael Wortham go beyond what the stat sheet shows for catching passes. He was quite productive also when it came to returning kicks, as he recorded 25.5 yards per kick return while averaging 13.9 yards per punt return. His ability to gain yardage after the catch became another notable aspect of his game, recording 8.4 yards after catch on average, which is very high by FCS standards.

His versatility is yet another asset that NFL scouts will appreciate about him. Coming from a background where he had played quarterback in high school, Wortham has experience playing various roles in the Wildcat and quick pass formations.

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Competition Could Create Opening For Michael Wortham

It is going to be very challenging for Wortham to make the Jacksonville roster as well. As mentioned above, the Jaguars drafted Josh Cameron and CJ Williams and thus filled their receiver corps, which is already full of Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington.

This means that there are not many spots left open in the receiver position. On the other hand, the possibility of Wortham making the team might rely less on his ability to become an additional receiver and more on his potential to find himself a place on the special teams unit.

Given that Travis Hunter can play not only as a receiver but also as a corner, the team can consider adding one more receiver to have a better reserve. This could become an opportunity for Wortham to shine if he demonstrates a good performance at practice and preseason games.