Stefon Diggs has finally reacted to the viral moment involving Cardi B that grabbed attention online in recent weeks. While the NFL wide receiver downplayed the speculation surrounding the incident, Cardi B found herself revisiting another unresolved chapter in her personal life. The rapper recently addressed her strained friendship with Latto after a leaked phone call from last year created distance between the two artists.

Stefon Diggs reacts to viral Cardi B moment and shuts down speculation around their relationship

Diggs recently spoke to TMZ Sports after videos surfaced showing him and Cardi B during a tense moment outside a coffee shop in Burtonsville, Maryland. The clip quickly spread online and sparked conversation around the pair, especially after reports earlier this year claimed they had separated following Super Bowl LX.

However, Diggs appeared calm while responding to questions about Cardi B. “That's my child's mother. I love her to death,” he said while speaking to TMZ Sports. He also brushed off the public moment that drew attention online. “What argument? I don't even think that was an argument,” he said, before adding, “That's okay … women get like that sometimes.”

His remarks came as Cardi B was also making headlines over her strained relationship with rapper Latto, which resurfaced after fresh comments from the Atlanta artist.

Cardi B revisits painful rift with Latto after leaked call strained friendship

The rapper addressed the situation on X after Latto discussed their fallout during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. Their issues reportedly began after a leaked phone call surfaced last year, in which Cardi B used harsh words while speaking during an emotional moment tied to another disagreement.

Trying to explain her side, Cardi admitted she regretted how things unfolded and acknowledged that emotions took over at the time. “I truly understand how you feel…and that's exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public,” she wrote. She also admitted, “I let my mouth get the best of me.”

Latto later shared that the situation felt personal because she had considered Cardi B a genuine friend. Still, she said she remains open to reconnecting in the future. “I'm open to the conversation,” Latto said, while explaining that life had moved forward after becoming a mother. With Diggs publicly showing support for Cardi B while the rapper tries to repair another damaged relationship, attention around her personal life continues to grow.