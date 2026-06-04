Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly keeping things more personal as wedding rumors surrounding the couple continue to grow. While many fans expected a celebrity-filled event, fresh reports suggest Swift and Kelce may be planning something far more private. From reportedly cutting down the guest list to focusing only on close relationships, the pair seems to be taking a different path as excitement around their rumored wedding continues to build.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly do not want a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry style wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly stepping away from the idea of a massive celebrity-packed wedding. New reports suggest the couple wants a more intimate celebration surrounded by people they genuinely know rather than filling the room with famous names. According to reports, Swift prefers a setting where every guest holds a meaningful place in her life. A source claimed, “Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face. She doesn't want people there simply because they're famous.”

Reports also suggested Swift has closely followed celebrity weddings over the years and reportedly prefers a gathering centered around personal memories instead of status. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding has frequently been mentioned in reports because several high-profile celebrities attended despite not being closely connected to the couple.

Another insider reportedly said, “Taylor has no interest in turning her wedding into a power summit. She wants a celebration, not a networking event.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly continue trimming guest list as wedding rumors grow

At the same time, growing reports about the wedding guest list have added even more curiosity around the couple's plans. According to recent claims, Swift and Kelce have reportedly continued reducing the number of guests as preparations move forward.

Reports suggested actors Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are no longer expected to attend, while rumors surrounding Blake Lively's possible absence have also gained attention. The reported changes have only added more curiosity around who may eventually make the final guest list. Earlier, Teller responded to questions about the wedding and said, “I don't know” when asked if he would attend, while also describing it as “one impressive wedding.”

Despite rising speculation, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any details surrounding the ceremony. Reports have claimed the couple may tie the knot in New York City this summer, though no official announcement has been made. For now, fans continue closely following one of entertainment and sports' most talked-about couples as rumors around their next big chapter continue to grow.