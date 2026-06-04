Russell Wilson has officially stepped away from football after announcing his NFL retirement following a remarkable 14-season run. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who became one of the league's highest earners during his career, received an emotional tribute from wife Ciara soon after sharing the news. As Wilson closed the chapter on one of football's most successful journeys, the singer celebrated his achievements while reflecting on the personal bond they built through years of wins, setbacks and life beyond the field.

Ciara shared an emotional message after Russell Wilson's NFL retirement

Wilson announced his retirement through an emotional video on social media, where he reflected on his years in football and thanked coaches, teammates and fans who stood beside him throughout his journey. Calling football his “safe place,” the veteran quarterback also spoke about the lessons and relationships the game gave him over the years.

Ciara was quick to react after the announcement, sharing an emotional Instagram message that drew attention online. Showing support for her husband, the Grammy-winning singer celebrated both his football career and the person he has been away from the spotlight.

“The best in the world!” she wrote. “There's only one, 3!” referring to Wilson's jersey number that remained with him throughout his NFL career. She added, “Always so proud of you! It's a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, have often publicly supported each other through major milestones. Wilson also thanked Ciara in his retirement post, calling her his “greatest blessing” and “my best friend” for standing beside him during every chapter of his football career.

Russell Wilson walks away among the NFL's highest earners after a decorated career

Beyond the emotional retirement moment, Wilson also leaves the NFL with one of the richest careers in league history. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the veteran quarterback earned more than $315 million during his playing years, placing him among the highest-paid players the league has seen.

Wilson began his NFL journey with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and later played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. During his 14 seasons, he built an impressive resume that included a Super Bowl title, 10 Pro Bowl appearances, nearly 47,000 passing yards and 353 touchdown passes.

Even though his playing career is over, Wilson is expected to remain close to football. The longtime quarterback is set to join CBS Sports as an analyst on “NFL Today,” beginning a new chapter while staying connected to the sport that shaped much of his life.