One of the defining quarterbacks of the 2010s is stepping away from the field and heading into the television studio. After spending more than a decade as one of the NFL's most recognisable stars, Russell Wilson has officially announced his retirement, bringing an end to a career that included a Super Bowl title, 10 Pro Bowl selections and stops with four different franchises. The decision closes a massive chapter in recent NFL history while opening the door to a prominent broadcasting role.

The 37-year-old confirmed on Wednesday that he is retiring after 14 seasons and will join CBS Sports for the 2026 season as part of its popular pre-game programme, The NFL Today.

Russell Wilson Begins Broadcasting Career After NFL Retirement

Rather than stepping away from the sport entirely, Wilson is moving directly into television. The former quarterback revealed the news in a video posted on X, where he spoke about his excitement for the next phase of his football journey. Looking ahead to his new role, Wilson said: “As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most -- being around the greatest game in the world.”

At CBS, Wilson will join host James Brown along with analysts Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson. He fills the vacancy left by former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan, who departed the show earlier this year after accepting a front-office position with the Atlanta Falcons.

The move ensures Wilson remains closely connected to the league, even as his playing days come to an end.

Russell Wilson Leaves Behind Accomplished NFL Legacy

Wilson's career began when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Few expected him to become one of the most successful quarterbacks of his era, but he exceeded expectations and helped transform Seattle into a championship contender.

Wilson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, helping the franchise win Super Bowl XLVIII. He later had spells with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants before retiring after the 2025 season. He finishes his career with 46,966 passing yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions, along with a 121-80-1 record in 202 starts.The respect Wilson earned throughout the league was reflected in CBS Sports' reaction to the announcement. Celebrating his career on social media, the broadcaster wrote, “A legendary career @DangeRussWilson,”

As training camps approach around the NFL, Wilson will no longer be preparing for another season under centre. Instead, fans will see him offering insight from the studio, bringing first-hand experience from one of the most successful quarterback careers of the modern era.