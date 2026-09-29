Josh Allen has started the 2026 NFL season in a way that has made the Buffalo Bills look dangerous again. Through two games, the quarterback has already shown that he can hurt defenses in more than one way. He can throw the ball, run with it and create points when a play breaks down. The Buffalo Bills have scored 36 points against the Houston Texans and 41 against the Detroit Lions. Allen has played a big part in both wins. His latest five-touchdown game also showed why this offense may be difficult for teams to slow down.

Josh Allen Is Giving Buffalo Bills More Ways To Attack Defenses

Josh Allen does not need a perfect pocket to make a big play. Against the Lions, he threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards and two more scores.

That mix creates a tough problem for defenses. If defenders stay back, Allen can find his receivers. If they rush him, he can escape and run. Buffalo Bills also have James Cook, who ran for 135 yards against Detroit.

Dalton Kincaid added seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. That gives Allen another reliable target when defenses try to focus on the outside receivers.

Joe Brady on Josh Allen's knee injury: "We're gonna have to see how they progress these next couple days. Josh is always a little (gimpy) after the game."



Doesn't seem to be much concern pic.twitter.com/rdVrbOhfNO — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 28, 2026

The numbers from the first two games also stand out. Allen has nine total touchdowns and no interceptions. He has completed 66.7% of his passes during the Bills' 2-0 start.

Josh Allen's Fast Start Has Turned Buffalo Into A Different Offensive Threat

The bigger change may be how quickly the Buffalo Bills can build a lead. Against Detroit, they scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and opened a 21-0 advantage.

That early burst forced the Lions to chase the game. Detroit eventually moved the ball, with Jared Goff throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown also had nine catches for 142 yards and two scores.

But the gap created early was too much.

Allen's performance also put him in rare company. According to Opta Stats, he became only the second player in NFL history, after Ernie Nevers, to record nine total touchdowns and at least four rushing touchdowns across a five-day span.

The Buffalo Bills still have a long season ahead. Injuries, tougher defenses and poor stretches will test them. But Allen has already shown what can happen when the offense stays aggressive.

For Buffalo, that may be the most important part. The team does not have to rely on Allen making one type of play. He can change the game with his arm or his legs, and that gives the Bills a strong base as they chase a deeper playoff run.