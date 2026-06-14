Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan came together for a special family moment as their son, Jack, graduated from high school. The former couple reunited to celebrate the milestone, with Brady later sharing emotional photos and a heartfelt message on social media. The rare public reunion quickly grabbed attention online. While many praised the co-parenting bond between Brady and Moynahan, others revisited their relationship history and shared emotional reactions.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan celebrate son Jack's graduation with emotional family moment

Brady shared pictures from Jack's graduation ceremony on Instagram, showing the 18-year-old proudly standing between his parents in a maroon cap and gown while holding his diploma. The celebration also included family members, including Brady's parents and Jack's younger siblings, Benjamin and Vivian.

The former NFL quarterback used the occasion to post a deeply personal message for his eldest son. “One of the proudest days of my life, watching Jack walk across the stage, and graduate into the next chapter of what's already an impressive life. You are an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend amongst many other things,” Brady wrote.

He also praised Jack's kindness and character, adding, “What makes me happiest is knowing who you are when no one is watching. The way you show up for your friends. The way you check on people having a hard day.”

Brady ended the tribute with words of encouragement for Jack's future. “This isn't an ending. It's a starting line,” he wrote. “Whatever you chase next we know you'll find success in. Take the risks. Be kind. Be yourself.”

Fans revisit Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's past as graduation reunion sparks emotional debate

The reunion sparked strong reactions online, with some fans wondering why Brady and Moynahan never stayed together. One social media user wrote, “Why he ever left her?! She is stunning! That young man is the best of both of them. Hope he does well in life!”

Others revisited the timeline of their split before Jack's birth. “He dumped Bridget when she was pregnant with Jack….what a legend,” one user commented, while another brought up Jack's surname, writing, “She was so pissed she wouldn't give him his last name lol.”

Many also pointed out Jack's resemblance to his father. “He looks so much like Tom Brady,” another fan wrote.

Brady and Moynahan welcomed Jack in 2007 but ended their relationship before his birth. Despite their split, they have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship over the years. Moynahan later married businessman Andrew Frankel, while Brady married Gisele Bündchen before their divorce in 2022.