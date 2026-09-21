Shilo Sanders has started to look past football after an NFL journey that ended far sooner than he thought. The son of Deion Sanders once had a chance to build his own name in the league while his time with Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended after one preseason game. Since then, he has explored music and acting while also speaking openly about what could come next. His latest comments add another piece to that story. Shilo does not see coaching as his future even though he believes he could be good at it.

Shilo Sanders' NFL Experience Helped Him Realize Coaching Is Not The Life He Wants

Shilo Sanders has no plans to follow Deion Sanders into coaching, and his reason is simple. He does not want the long hours and daily pressure that come with the job.

“I don't have the patience to coach,” Shilo said on his YouTube channel.

The former safety still believes he has qualities that could make him a good coach. He sees himself as an outside-the-box thinker who could create plays and solve problems in ways others may not expect.

“I would be a good coach because I'm an outside-the-box thinker, so I could easily scheme up plays that nobody will usually think of,” Shilo said.

But the work behind the scenes is not attractive to him. Shilo said he does not want to spend his days sitting in an office, which makes his father's coaching path look very different from the future he wants.

???? Shilo. Heading Back to Tampa. Going to the Browns vs Bucs Game ????



"It is confirmed. I will be in Tampa for the Browns & Bucs game...I do love living Tampa for the time I lived there"



????️ @ShiloSanders https://t.co/QYMgj2NyW9 pic.twitter.com/gYcZBwyN6L — JaKi ???????? (@JaKiTruth) September 18, 2026

That choice also fits with the direction he has taken since leaving football. Shilo has released music and moved into acting, including a role as a younger version of Deion in the Starz series BMF.

Shilo Sanders' NFL Ending May Have Given Him A New Way To See His Future

Shilo's NFL career never reached the stage he had hoped for. After going undrafted in 2025, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was waived after the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. He was ejected after punching Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

“Who knows, bro, like the way I play, fam, if I would have played in the league for probably like six or seven years,” Shilo said. “I'd have definitely ended up just like [Antonio Brown]. And he be tweaking.”

“But football is a real sport, bro. I don't know. It could have been a blessing, bro.”

Shilo has not completely closed the door on football. He has said another NFL opportunity could still come. At the same time, he is no longer limiting his future to the sport.

His music projects, acting work and other interests give him different ways to build his own identity. For someone who has spent much of his life being compared with Deion Sanders that could matter just as much as another chance on an NFL roster.

“I truly believe God has a big plan for me,” Sanders said.

For now, Shilo appears willing to follow that path without becoming a coach simply because his father chose that road.