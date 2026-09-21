Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2026 season with one big concern after A.J. Brown left for New England Patriots. Who would take charge of the passing game? Two weeks have given the team a clear answer. DeVonta Smith has stepped into a bigger role while Dontayvion Wicks has added another strong option. Brown's absence has also become more important after an ankle injury put him on injured reserve. Philadelphia still has work to do, but its receivers have made the change look easier than many expected before the season.

DeVonta Smith And Dontayvion Wicks Have Given Philadelphia New Answers After A.J. Brown Left

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver had a quiet first week while his performance facing Tennessee Titans was much different. DeVonta Smith caught 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also made several tough catches during Philadelphia's late push.

That outing changed the picture around Eagles' receiver group.

Smith now has 13 catches for 170 yards through two games. Those numbers have put him among the league leaders at his position early in the season.

Dontayvion Wicks has also helped fill the space left by Brown. Philadelphia Eagles acquired him from Green Bay Packers and he has started the season with two straight games above 70 receiving yards.

His value showed up clearly against Tennessee. Wicks caught five passes, with every one coming on a third or fourth down. Those are plays that can keep a drive alive, and Philadelphia has already found a way to use him in those moments.

Patriots WR A.J. Brown suffered a high ankle sprain, sidelining him for an estimated 6 weeks and disrupting his role as a key target. This injury impacts the team's receiving depth significantly. #NFL #Patriots #Football #Injury #AJBrown pic.twitter.com/1Q2rkJK9zS — Ryan F (@RyanFDPT) September 20, 2026

The Eagles therefore do not need one player to replace everything Brown brought.

Philadelphia's Receiver Depth Has Made A.J. Brown's Absence Easier To Handle

Brown's situation has also changed since his move to New England. He suffered an ankle injury during his Patriots debut and was placed on injured reserve. He caught three passes for 26 yards before leaving the game.

“Brown was targeted four times in his Patriots debut, catching three passes for 26 yards before an ankle injury ended his night,” PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote.

For Philadelphia, the focus is now on the players still available.

Makai Lemon has not yet received a large role, but other receivers have stepped up. Hollywood Brown has been used on designed plays, while Darius Cooper caught the game-winning touchdown against Tennessee.

The Eagles' offense is not perfect. There are still areas that need to improve. But after two games, the receiver group has shown that Brown's departure did not leave Philadelphia without answers.