New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's relationship with Marissa Ayers has become increasingly public since the two were first linked in late 2025. What started with dating speculation after a Halloween party eventually became official on Instagram in January 2026. Since then, Ayers has appeared alongside Dart at major events and visited him during Giants training camp. But her profile did not begin with the NFL quarterback. The Georgia native has built her own audience through social media, brand partnerships, boxing work and modeling.

Who is Jaxson Dart's girlfriend Marissa Ayers?

Marissa Ayers grew up in Georgia and has said she moved 17 times as a child. She spent 11 years as a competitive gymnast before moving into cheerleading during high school. Her college path took her to the University of Alabama, where she studied public relations and advertising and earned a communication degree in May 2025.

Social media became another part of her career during college. Ayers began posting on TikTok in 2018 and Instagram in 2020, building an audience around lifestyle content, getting-ready videos and day-to-day posts. She has also worked with brands including Revolve, SKIMS, L'Oréal, Lancôme and Ariana Grande Fragrances.

That background matters because Ayers was already developing a public profile before her relationship with Dart drew NFL attention.

What does Marissa Ayers do outside her relationship with Jaxson Dart?

Ayers has also built a connection to combat sports. In May 2025, she began working as a ring girl for Most Valuable Promotions, the company founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. Her profile grew further when she worked the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden, which streamed on Netflix.

"I was just on Netflix," she said at the time. "I can't even believe that. Part of history for women's boxing. It was so cool. The vibes, the energy, it was so loud. It was so much fun."

She added another notable credit in June 2026 by walking at Miami Swim Week. Dart watched from the front row, and Ayers described the experience as a "dream come true."

When did Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers make their relationship official?

The first dating talk around Dart and Ayers surfaced in October 2025 after they attended the same Halloween party. By December, Ayers was seen at Dart's game against the New England Patriots and was photographed with his mother, Kara Dart.

The speculation ended in January 2026 when Ayers made the relationship official on Instagram with photos of the pair. They later appeared together at the 2026 NFL Honors, marking another public step for the couple.

Their relationship has remained visible since then. Ayers attended the Kentucky Derby and other events with Dart, visited him during Giants training camp and has spoken about spending time with the team's other girlfriends and wives. In May, she also called Dart her "favorite person" in a birthday tribute and said life was "so fun" with him.

For now, Ayers' story sits alongside Dart's growing NFL profile, but it is not defined by it. She had already built a career across social media, boxing and fashion before the Giants quarterback became part of her public story.