Aaron Rodgers' reunion with Mike McCarthy had not gone as planned after two weeks of the 2026 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback struggled in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and Colin Cowherd offered a blunt explanation for what had gone wrong. On The Herd, Cowherd connected Rodgers' problems to what he called “Green Bay quarterback syndrome,” a phrase tied to the freedom Rodgers and Brett Favre had enjoyed during their years with the Packers. Cowherd argued that this history had affected both quarterbacks later in their careers.

Colin Cowherd explains Aaron Rodgers' struggles

Rodgers had endured a difficult afternoon in New England, completing 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards without a touchdown and throwing one interception. He had been sacked four times, fumbled twice and faced constant pressure as Pittsburgh produced only 235 total yards.

Cowherd focused on how much control Rodgers appeared to have over the Steelers' offense. He pointed to the limited pre-snap motion and argued that the offense had not fully used the concepts McCarthy had featured during his time with Dallas.

That led Cowherd back to Favre. He said Rodgers and Favre had followed a similar career path, from becoming legends in Green Bay to later struggling after joining the New York Jets. “They're both prickly and difficult, legends in Green Bay, all-time arm talent, leave and go to the Jets, eventually for both Favre and Rodgers, that's a disaster,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd then explained his “Green Bay quarterback syndrome” theory. He argued that the Packers' structure had given their quarterbacks unusual autonomy because the franchise had no individual owner.

Aaron Rodgers' long Green Bay connection

Cowherd's comparison had echoed an argument he had made about Rodgers years earlier. In August 2020, he had compared Rodgers' situation with Favre's final years in Green Bay after the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of that year's draft. Cowherd had described the situation as another possible parallel between the two quarterbacks.

The latest comparison came after Rodgers had struggled to produce the offense Pittsburgh expected. Through two games, the Steelers had scored only one offensive touchdown, while their defense had contributed a touchdown through T.J. Watt's interception return in Week 1.

McCarthy, however, had defended the veteran quarterback and placed much of the blame on Pittsburgh's offensive line. He said the offense had been built around Rodgers' experience and strengths and stressed that he remained committed to that plan.