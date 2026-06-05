The Pittsburgh Steelers did not hand Nick Herbig a $100 million extension simply for what he has already done. They paid him because of what they believe is coming next. That decision has become one of the biggest offseason news in NFL, with fans and analysts debating whether Herbig is ready for a starring role despite not spending a full season as a starter. The conversation even reached Travis Kelce, whose reaction on a recent podcast became a talking point among football fans.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was caught off guard when Herbig's name came up during an episode of New Heights. Steelers fans, however, know exactly who he is after watching the young pass rusher make an impact over the past three seasons.

Nick Herbig's Name Caught Travis Kelce Off Guard

As the brothers discussed notable names around the league, Jason Kelce brought up Herbig's new deal. Travis initially sounded surprised by the attention surrounding the Steelers defender. “This is legit?” he asked his brother Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast, who gave a shoutout to Herbig. “Who is this guy?”

Jason wasted little time explaining why Pittsburgh was willing to invest so heavily in the former fourth-round pick. The retired Eagles centre delivered a glowing review of Herbig's game and the energy he brings whenever he steps onto the field. “This kid's like a fucking goddamn badger. I've gotta give him a shout out. He's started some games when guys have gotten hurt but he just flashes and makes plays. I'm telling you he's a stud. He's a disruptor I love the way he plays.”

Herbig finished last season with 7.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 47 pressures. His 25 % pass-rush win rate led all edge rushers in the NFL, strengthening the case that he is ready for more responsibility heading into training camp.

Steelers See Bigger Role Ahead For Nick Herbig

Herbig does not seem interested in labels. Asked about his role this week, the linebacker said, “I wouldn't call myself not a starter,” Herbig said after a practice session this week. “I'm a team guy. If you need me to play off the ball, on the ball, need me to run down on punt, I'm a Steeler. There's no starters and backups.”

Through three NFL seasons, Herbig has recorded 79 tackles, 16 sacks, nine forced fumbles and an interception. Reports have already suggested he could move ahead of backup status when Pittsburgh releases its first official depth chart. If that happens, the next time Travis Kelce hears Nick Herbig's name, there is a good chance the rest of the league will already know exactly who he is.