Some relationships have a date that means everything, and for Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais, it is July 3. The Cleveland Browns quarterback and Anais began dating on that date in 2019, back when Watson was with the Houston Texans. Nearly six years later, Watson proposed in March 2025. And a few months after the engagement, the couple returned to the date that started it all, exchanging vows in Miami on July 3, 2025.

How Deshaun Watson's relationship with Jilly Anais started

Watson and Anais reportedly met in Los Angeles in 2019, although accounts differ on how their first connection happened. One report said Watson reached out to Anais through Instagram after they met, while other accounts place their first meeting in Los Angeles. However, they officially began dating on July 3, 2019.

Over the years, Anais stayed close to Watson as his NFL career moved from Houston to Cleveland. She attended games and supported him through injuries and his 2022 suspension. The couple traveled together and shared beautiful phases of their relationship publicly.

Their next step came on March 16, 2025, when they announced their engagement. Anais showed off her diamond ring in photos from the proposal. The engagement lasted only a few months before they married in Miami on July 3 last year.

Jilly Anais' career and family life

Anais has built a career of her own outside her relationship with Watson. Born in Houston on January 2, 1996, she won Miss Teen Houston in 2011 before moving to Los Angeles after turning 18 to pursue entertainment.

Her work has included modelling, music, and acting. She became one of six finalists in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search and appeared in the brand's runway show during Miami Swim Week. Then she joined Nick Cannon's Future Superstar Tour in 2023 and has appeared in shows including Wild 'N Out, Rosewood, and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Anais has pursued business ventures, too, including her Boss Babe fragrance and cookbooks such as This Boss Babe Can Cookbook and She Cooks Too!

As of September 2026, Watson and Anais remain publicly identified as husband and wife. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July 2026, with seven years since their relationship began.