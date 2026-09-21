A.J. Brown ended the 2025 NFL season as a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. Months later, off the field, he made it official with longtime partner Kelsey Nicole Riley, marrying her in May 2026 at Montage Laguna Beach, a cliffside resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean in California. The couple had been together since 2022, share a son, and kept most of their relationship away from public attention. Here is everything fans should know about Brown and Riley's relationship and family life.

Who is Kelsey Riley and how did she and A.J. Brown get together?

Kelsey Nicole Riley grew up in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, and attended Texas Southern University in Houston. She was not just an academic there. Riley played outfield for the Texas Southern softball team, hitting .336 over three seasons and earning First Team All-Conference honours in 2017. She graduated in 2019 after studying health administration and was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. After graduating, she shifted to healthcare. She works as a patient access representative at St. Luke's Medical Centre in Houston, Texas.

The couple made their relationship public in early 2022 through a Facebook post showing them together atop a snowy mountain. They kept things largely out of the public eye after that. Brown, by most accounts, has always been guarded about his personal life, and Riley respected that space. Their son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., whom the family calls Deuce, was born in September 2022. Brown also has a daughter, Jersee, who was born in May 2020, from a previous relationship.

How did A. J. Brown propose and what was the wedding like?

A. J. Brown proposed to Kelsey Nicole Riley at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia in May 2025, with teammates, friends, and family all in attendance. He made sure the moment landed. Grammy Award winner John Legend performed live as Riley entered the room, serenading her with "All of Me." Riley joked on Instagram that she was so focused on Brown that she "ain't hear a thing he was singing," and Brown had to point out that he was there.

DeVonta Smith, Nakobe Dean, Isaiah Rodgers, and Darius Slay were among the current and former Eagles teammates in the building to celebrate the engagement.

The wedding itself was a more intimate affair. The couple tied the knot on a Saturday evening at Montage Laguna Beach. Their son Arthur Juan Brown Jr. and Brown's daughter Jersee were both in attendance. Former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay served as a groomsman, and guests were asked to wear brown. There were no grand press releases. Just family, close friends, and a cliffside view of the Pacific.

With Brown now expected to join the New England Patriots following his time in Philadelphia, the family is entering a new chapter on all fronts. Riley, who balanced nursing school ambitions alongside her career in healthcare, has been a steady presence through it all. That, more than any of the headline moments, may be what fans most need to know about her.