Travis Kelce has gone from being named a victim in a $35 million Ponzi scheme to becoming the subject of a White House joke. The official White House account on X referenced Kelce on September 17, shortly after prosecutors identified him in federal court.

The post linked a Fox News report and promoted the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud before adding a football-style line about Kelce being its “next draft pick.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has not been accused of wrongdoing, and his reported loss remains unknown.

White House Mocks Travis Kelce Over $35 Million Ponzi Scheme

The White House's post came two days after Siddharth Jawahar was sentenced in federal court in St. Louis. Prosecutors identified Kelce as one of the victims during the September 15 hearing. Jawahar, 38, received 11 years in prison and was ordered to pay $31.35 million.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jawahar ran Texas-based Swiftarc Capital LLC and collected more than $35 million from investors. Only about $10 million was invested, while money from newer investors was used to repay earlier investors and support his expensive lifestyle.

The Justice Department said Jawahar spent investor money on private jets, luxury hotels, private club memberships, expensive clothing and restaurant outings. Kelce's exact investment and financial loss have not been made public, leaving the Chiefs star's personal exposure in the case unclear.

Travis Kelce's Swiftarc Link And Taylor Swift Connection

Kelce's name was not included in the indictment or judgment, but prosecutors mentioned him as a victim at sentencing. A 2021 Forbes report had previously identified him as an investor in the Swiftarc Venture Labs Fund, linking him to Jawahar's investment business.

Kelce has kept his political views mostly private, while his wife Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz during the 2024 presidential election. That earlier political contrast adds context to the White House's decision to tag Kelce in its social media joke.