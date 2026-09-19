Bo Nix has more than a bounce-back win on his mind when Denver Broncos host Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. After a rough season opener Bo Nix has a chance to reach another mark in Denver history. Nix needs two passing touchdowns to match Craig Morton and Jay Cutler for the fifth-most games with multiple passing scores in Broncos history. That gives him another reason to respond after a difficult night in Kansas City. For Denver his play under pressure could matter even more against Jacksonville.

Bo Nix's Biggest Problem Was His Footwork Under Pressure

Bo Nix completed 17 of 28 passes for one touchdown and one interception in Denver Broncos' 31-10 loss to Kansas City Chiefs.

His bigger issue came when pressure reached the pocket. Nix made several throws while leaning backward or moving away from pressure. One pass to Courtland Sutton bounced short, while another play nearly ended in a fumble after the ball slipped from his hand.

Those moments showed why his footwork and decision-making will be watched closely against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former quarterback Brandon DiNucci pointed to the issue after the game, saying, "The sooner ???????????????????????????????? gets home for a QB, inherently, there's something up top that says, 'I got to speed my process up.'"

He also added, "I think you saw a little bit of happy feet from Bo. His feet just never looked like they were settled in the pocket."

Bo Nix said the film from Broncos-Chiefs wasn't as bad as it seemed during the game pic.twitter.com/os4StLgx0z — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) September 17, 2026

That is the part Nix needs to clean up.

Courtland Sutton And Patrick Surtain II Could Also Make Broncos History

Nix is not the only Denver Broncos player chasing a milestone against Jacksonville.

Courtland Sutton needs seven catches to tie Ed McCaffrey for fourth place in Broncos history. He can also match Al Denson with his eighth career 100-yard receiving game if he reaches that mark.

Troy Franklin is even closer to a personal milestone. The wide receiver needs only 28 receiving yards to reach 1,000 career receiving yards. With Marvin Mims Jr. unavailable Franklin could have more chances to reach the mark.

On defense Patrick Surtain II needs one pass breakup to tie Bradley Roby for seventh in franchise history. Nik Bonitto also needs a two-sack game to match Trevor Pryce for fifth-most multi-sack games by a Broncos player.

Sean Payton is chasing a mark of his own. One more win would give him 33 total regular-season and playoff victories as Denver's head coach tying John Ralston for fifth in franchise history.

Wil Lutz will also reach 150 career games.

For Denver, though, the main focus remains Nix. If he can stay composed when pressure arrives, he has a chance to correct the biggest issue from Week 1 while also reaching another Broncos milestone against the Jaguars.