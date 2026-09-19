Josh Allen has spent years being one of the biggest names in Buffalo, but his latest comments about Hailee Steinfeld show how different their fame looks away from the Bills. The quarterback recently opened up about his wife, their daughter Harper and the way fatherhood has changed his view of football. His words also add a new layer to Steinfeld's quiet support for him in Buffalo. Weeks earlier, the actress made a rare appearance at Highmark Stadium and shared a glimpse from her suite. Together, the moments offer a closer look at the couple's life beyond football.

Josh Allen Opens Up About Hailee Steinfeld's Fame Outside Buffalo Bills

Allen's latest admission came while discussing his life with Steinfeld. When asked who gets more attention outside Buffalo, the Bills quarterback gave a clear answer.

“Anyplace else in the world but here and it's absolutely her,” Allen said, explaining that he saw the difference during a trip to Paris. He noted that people there may not follow football closely, but they recognize movie stars and pop stars.

???? INSANE: Richard Sherman revealed in the TNF postgame show that Josh Allen was playing through the FLU against the Lions ????



Josh was reportedly “shivering in a hot tub” and didn't want to be admitted.



He proceed to throw for 248 yards and 3 TDs. With 2 more TDs on the ground. pic.twitter.com/FC9KJhd6Ee — Wild Card Sports (@wildcardnet) September 18, 2026

The couple has also entered a different stage of life. They welcomed their daughter Harper in April, and Allen has repeatedly said becoming a father changed what drives him. He said his wife and daughter are now his top priority, adding that knowing they are okay allows him to focus on football.

Hailee Steinfeld's Quiet Buffalo Bills Support Adds To Their New Family Chapter

Steinfeld's support has also appeared in smaller moments rather than constant public appearances. PEOPLE reported in August that she attended the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium, even though Allen did not play.

The actress rarely shares game-day moments from Buffalo, making her Instagram Story stand out. From her suite, she posted a photo of a drink from her Angel Margarita brand with the message, “New to Highmark Stadium...@angelmargarita.”

The moment was not about Allen's performance, but it showed Steinfeld settling into the world surrounding her husband's NFL career. It also came as the couple adjusted to life with their first child.

For Allen, that family life now sits at the center of his football story. His comments make clear that his goals have not disappeared, but the reason behind them has changed.

He still wants success with the Buffalo Bills, yet his biggest motivation now comes from the family waiting for him away from the field.