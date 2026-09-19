Josh Allen's strong start to the 2026 NFL season has made plenty of headlines. While his Week 1 meeting with the Houston Texans has now brought another story into focus. The Buffalo Bills quarterback took a low hit while giving a pass during the September 13 game. The play resulted in a unwanted contact-the-passer penalty which later led to an NFL fine for the Houston defensive player behind. While the Texans moved on from their 36-31 loss the incident did not end with the final whistle. It became another talking point around Allen's fast start.

Josh Allen's Houston Texans Battle Takes a Costly Turn After Low Hit

The incident happened with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter with Buffalo leading 24-21. Allen dropped back and sent a pass toward DJ Moore while the throw fell incomplete.

As Allen released the ball he was hit low around the knee area. The officials immediately called roughing the passer, giving Buffalo 15 yards and moving the ball to the Houston 27-yard line.

Buffalo Bills eventually settled for a 34-yard field goal from Tyler Bass. The play however continued to have consequences after the game.

According to the NFL's Week 1 Accountability report, the Houston defender was fined $8,263 for “Contact in the knee area or below a passer.”

Josh Allen was wired all night for the inaugural game at Highmark Stadium ????️@insidethenfl Week 2 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/3f5fF9aIg4 — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2026

The punishment came during an important period for the Texans defensive line. The player had returned after facing a ruptured pectoral muscle against Arizona Cardinals in December 2025. Houston released him in March after a failed physical before bringing him back on a one-year deal in August.

Josh Allen's Start Has Added More Weight to the Texans Clash

Allen has given the incident more context with what he has done since that game. Facing Houston he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns while also running for two scores.

He then produced another five-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions throwing three touchdown passes and adding two rushing touchdowns in Buffalo's 41-31 victory.

That performance also added another mark to Allen's growing list of NFL achievements. Through two games he became the first player to record at least five passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a season's opening two games.

His numbers have also raised expectations around Buffalo as the team looks toward its larger goal.

For Houston the focus now shifts away from the Week 1 fallout. Houstan Texans are set to face Cincinnati Bengals on September 20 with another opportunity to put the early-season setback behind them.