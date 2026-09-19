Aaron Rodgers' comments about Pittsburgh Steelers receiver targets have opened a new talking point after the team's Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Roman Wilson finished with six targets, but Rodgers quickly dismissed the idea that players inside the locker room care about target numbers. Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe offered a different view, saying receivers still talk about their chances even if they do not say it openly. At the same time, Rodgers has made it clear that DK Metcalf remains a major part of his plans as Pittsburgh prepares for Week 2.

Shannon Sharpe Questions Aaron Rodgers' View Of The Pittsburgh Steelers Locker Room

Rodgers was clear after Pittsburgh's 20-13 win. He did not want target numbers to become a bigger story than the game itself.

“I don't give a sh*t about the target list. I don't care about any of that. I love Roman. I think he's done a great job… Because the ball goes to the open guy.”

Roman Wilson also made it clear that he is not worried about his number of targets.

“My goal is for this team to win,” Wilson said. “Six targets. Two targets. Fifteen targets. Like, I could really care less.”

Shannon Sharpe, however, believes players can still think about targets even when they do not discuss them publicly.

“He understands DK and Pittman Jr., they going to get targets. Other guys, fill in the blanks,” Sharpe said.

Rodgers says he will keep giving DK Metcalf as many opportunities as possible



Aaron Rodgers: “But I like the plan from Mike. I like the play calling. We took some shots. I felt like we were really close to having one of those really good games. If we come down with a couple of… pic.twitter.com/f8p36RXCPc — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) September 13, 2026

His point puts more focus on the different roles inside the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver room. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. entered the season with far more NFL experience than Wilson, and Rodgers appears to trust that experience.

Aaron Rodgers' Trust In DK Metcalf Adds More Pressure In Week 2

Metcalf had 10 targets against Atlanta but caught only four passes for 40 yards. That quiet output has made his role one of the biggest early questions around the Steelers offense.

Rodgers has not backed away from his top receiver. He recently said, “I'm not worried about DK at all, man. I love DK. He's one of my closest friends on the team, and I'm going to keep feeding him.”

That support could become important against the New England Patriots.

Wilson is still trying to build his place in the offense, while Metcalf carries much bigger expectations. Rodgers' approach suggests the quarterback will continue to trust the receiver when the right play is there.

For Pittsburgh, the bigger issue may not be who gets the most targets. The offense needs its key receivers to make those opportunities count.