Tom Brady spent more than two decades proving his worth on the football field. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is making headlines for a different reason. His move to television has opened a new chapter in his financial success, with a reported FOX Sports contract that surpasses his career earnings as an NFL player. For Brady, retirement has not meant stepping away from the spotlight. Instead, it has created a remarkable new way to cash in on his football legacy.

Tom Brady's FOX Sports contract exceeds his NFL career earnings

Brady's 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports, signed in 2022, has been a defining aspect of his post-NFL career. The deal made him the network's top NFL analyst, alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

The financial difference is huge. Brady earned an estimated $332.96 million in NFL contracts during his playing career, according to Spotrac figures cited by the Sporting News. His broadcasting package is worth some $42 million more.

That's for reported contract values, not his total worth. Endorsements, investments and other business interests are different. But the numbers tell you how lucrative Brady's next career has become.

The former quarterback's reported FOX salary averages $37.5 million annually. His largest reported playing earnings came in 2021, when he earned about $39.4 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady's journey makes the contrast even more telling. He was selected 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. He would go on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots, one with Tampa Bay, and three NFL MVP awards.

Tom Brady's broadcasting career turns football knowledge into millions

Brady signed with FOX in 2024 and will join Burkhardt for the season opener for the Dallas Cowboys against the Cleveland Browns. The move posed a new problem: how to describe a game he had been reading intuitively for years.

Brady said, reflecting on the adjustment:

“To use your voice and vision for a live television audience, there's a lot of adrenaline in that but it was very different to when I played. “I'd probably see all these things I didn't have to say.” “I knew subconsciously what to do and my body just took over because that's how I trained it. When you embrace uncertainty, you do the best you can to prepare yourself knowing that you're going to want to have done some things over.

His words uncover the labor that goes into a role that can seem so effortless to the viewer. Now Brady has to translate years of on-field instincts into clear, useful analysis for a live audience.

He's in the 2026 season now, in his third year as FOX's lead NFL analyst. He remains a major part of the network, including in its 2026-27 promotional campaign with Michael Strahan.

Brady isn't the only one with a big broadcasting deal. ESPN just signed Joe Buck to a six-year, $108 million extension, showing how much value networks put on experienced voices.

The change is especially stark for Brady. His career in the NFL built the legacy, but TV's given him another giant payday. The quarterback who used to make millions throwing touchdowns, now makes millions explaining them.